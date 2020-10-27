Carlisle Borough issues statement to apologize for removal of tombstones in 1972 from Black cemetery

Carlisle Borough Council, through Mayor Tim Scott, issued a statement Monday apologizing for the removal in 1972 of tombstones of African Americans buried in the Lincoln Cemetery.
In the statement, Scott announced his plan to introduce a resolution at the Nov. 4 workshop meeting to formalize the apology and to reinforce the need for healing as work continues at the site to honor the dead.
“It is important that we as elected leaders of borough government take accountability for our past and recognize the damage caused by some of the worst chapters of our community’s history,” Scott said Monday. “We are moving forward as a more compassionate, caring and inclusive community, which means acknowledging the suffering and pain caused by centuries of discrimination and racial inequity.”
The burial ground that became the Lincoln Cemetery was deeded to the Black people of Carlisle by the Penn family when the town was laid out. The original provisions called for it to be equal size to the 5-acre Old Graveyard on South Street, where white people were buried. Instead, Lincoln Cemetery ended up measuring 100 by 300 feet.
A victim of poor upkeep, the graveyard at Pitt and Penn streets was converted into Memorial Park in 1972 at the request of neighborhood residents who signed a petition. Not only was the cemetery not well maintained, but the drainage was poor and the tombstones were vandalized. As part of the conversion, all but one of the grave markers were removed and placed into storage, only to disappear.
‘A good move’
Wanda Hunter, a lifelong Carlisle resident, has ancestors buried in Lincoln Cemetery. They lived generations ago, and Hunter said she never knew them, and never visited their final rest.
Her closest tie to Lincoln Cemetery was her grandmother Fleta Jordan who resisted the effort by Carlisle Borough to convert the Black cemetery into recreational space by removing the grave markers.
Today, Hunter is the keeper of a journal that her grandmother kept to record the struggle that became a legal fight. As a result, a Jordan family tombstone was retained as the sole reminder for almost 50 years that the Lincoln Cemetery even existed. Community projects are underway to build awareness of the burial ground.
“I’m very pleased to seeing the borough take action on an issue that has been long-standing in the borough,” Hunter said Tuesday. “It’s a good move for Carlisle. I applaud them [council] for taking the stand of recognizing the situation as it is.”
For generations, nothing was done to reclaim Lincoln Cemetery. That changed when the Army War College Class of 2019 wanted to honor the dead. Their request to offer a class gift set in motion a community dialogue in October 2018 that led to multiple projects to commemorate those buried beneath Memorial Park.
‘Timing is everything’
In researching this story, The Sentinel contacted borough officials on Monday to balance out comments made last week by Tawanda Stallworth, daughter of Wanda Hunter.
“I’m looking for some apology from the borough,” Stallworth said during her earlier interview. “I’m looking for wrongs to be righted. They need to apologize to the families who are still in the area, to the descendants of all those buried there, that [the removal of the tombstones] was not a good decision.”
That apology could take the form of an official resolution approved by current council members, Stallworth said last week. “A resolution is real free. It doesn’t cost them one red cent.”
Carlisle Borough officials were contacted Monday morning by The Sentinel. The statement announcing the apology was issued Monday afternoon. Stallworth was contacted Tuesday morning for a response to the latest development.
She vented frustration, saying that it took an inquiry from The Sentinel for borough officials to finally be motivated to issue an apology. This after Stallworth had taken the time to make multiple requests to multiple officials over multiple meetings.
“I’m not happy right now,” Stallworth said Tuesday. “I’m a little frustrated. Timing is everything. I’ve asked the borough for this [a resolution] for over a year and a half. Now here we are, two years later since this started, and now we have a statement.
“If you think for one minute that this hasn’t offended me today, it has. If there is anything that anybody ever wants from the borough or any sort of civic engagement, they should go through you [The Sentinel].”
Stallworth admires her great-grandmother Fleta Jordan for speaking out on behalf of those unable to speak for themselves, the people buried in Lincoln Cemetery. “It was about doing the right thing by the right people,” Stallworth said. “It just so happens that the right people were relatives of mine.”
While grateful the current projects are drawing attention to those buried beneath Memorial Park, Stallworth feels that the effort is too little too late after much of Black history has been whitewashed and lost over time.
Whereabouts
With or without its tombstones, the Lincoln Cemetery will always be hallowed ground to Hunter. Her childhood home was across West Penn Street from the graveyard that is now Memorial Park.
“I respected it,” Hunter said. “It was not a place for people to play.”
Hunter has mixed emotions. To an extent, she is grateful the Lincoln Cemetery is finally being remembered in such a profound way. Yet, Hunter is disappointed that, even now, there has not been any type of resolution on the whereabouts of the missing tombstones.
“It’s a part of Black history in Carlisle which has not been honored,” she said. “My grandmother was instrumental in trying to preserve the site. She was very adamant about the stones not being removed and the cemetery not being a park.”
There were references in the journal to the remaining tombstones being placed in the nearby railroad station for a year before being moved to a borough storage shed. What happened next is a mystery.
In the statement issued Monday, Mayor Scott said that healing will begin: “We certainly can’t undo history, but we can educate ourselves about the past, recognize its impacts on the present, and move forward towards a more equitable future for all.
“Carlisle Borough Council apologizes for any and all past participation in the sanctioning of segregation and systemic discrimination of African-Americans, particularly in relation to the events that led to the removal of all gravestones, except for one, in the Lincoln Cemetery in 1972,” the statement reads.
Growing interest
Safronia Perry is executive director of Hope Station, a neighborhood center that works to develop community pride and opportunities for advancement through education, job development and transformational leadership. The nonprofit organization occupies the same railroad station that once housed the missing Lincoln Cemetery tombstones.
“Social justice is acknowledging that things happened in the past and working towards making a change,” Perry said. The current projects are addressing social justice because more people are aware that Memorial Park used to be the Lincoln Cemetery, she said. With that awareness comes a better understanding.
“We’re talking about it,” Perry said. “People want to know more. People want to contribute. That’s the way to build bridges. That’s the way to build a community because we’re coming together collectively to see something happening. Kids are interested. Other people who might not have known or paid attention to the cemetery now are interested.”
