Carlisle Borough issues statement to apologize for removal of tombstones in 1972 from Black cemetery

“If you think for one minute that this hasn’t offended me today, it has. If there is anything that anybody ever wants from the borough or any sort of civic engagement, they should go through you [The Sentinel].”

Stallworth admires her great-grandmother Fleta Jordan for speaking out on behalf of those unable to speak for themselves, the people buried in Lincoln Cemetery. “It was about doing the right thing by the right people,” Stallworth said. “It just so happens that the right people were relatives of mine.”

While grateful the current projects are drawing attention to those buried beneath Memorial Park, Stallworth feels that the effort is too little too late after much of Black history has been whitewashed and lost over time.

Whereabouts

With or without its tombstones, the Lincoln Cemetery will always be hallowed ground to Hunter. Her childhood home was across West Penn Street from the graveyard that is now Memorial Park.

“I respected it,” Hunter said. “It was not a place for people to play.”