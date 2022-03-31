Building Blocks: The story behind six decades of the former Sunnyside Restaurant

An overheard conversation changed the history of dining in Carlisle and ushered in the golden age of the Sunnyside Restaurant, a town institution for six decades.

Hailed as a classic example of living the American dream, the heart and soul of Sunnyside is the story of Charlie Mallios and his family. What follows combines research from the Cumberland County Historical Society and coverage from The Sentinel newspaper.

As the story goes, Mallios was working one day in 1948 at the Famous Texas Lunch, a downtown eatery at the corner of Hanover and Louther streets in Carlisle. A Greek immigrant, he had worked himself up for 13 years, rising from dishwasher to manager of the business.

Mallios overheard a man named Charles Brown mention that the Sunnyside Restaurant was up for sale at 850 N. Hanover St. opposite the main entrance to Carlisle Barracks.

“Charlie decided that it was time to open his own business to provide for his family,” his granddaughter Lisa Smith wrote in a tribute display ad that was published in The Sentinel on Jan. 2, 2011. Rather than talk to his wife, Mallios jumped at the opportunity by putting $1,000 down on the $34,000 building.

“I never went inside,” he joked in 1998. “I signed the papers on the street. If I’d have gone in, I never would have bought it. Then I went home and told my wife. She congratulated me and said she would be behind me every step of the way.”

An early travel stop

City directories stored in the CCHS archives mention the Sunnyside property as early as 1936-1937. At the time, it was owned by Charles H. Brown and went by name of the “Sunnyside Service Station.” It included a Sunoco gas and oil retail business along with “rooms for tenants” and a “light lunch.”

Charles H. Brown was the son of Charles Brown, the man who handled the 1948 real estate transaction with Mallios. As with everything in real estate, it was location, location, location.

North Hanover Street becomes the Harrisburg Pike heading out of town. Also known as Rt. 11, the pike was a major road through Cumberland County before the opening of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and later Interstate 81. The existence of a service station, tenant rooms and a “light lunch” suggests that the Brown family had developed an early pit stop for motorists situated across from a major military installation.

The close proximity of the business to the Army post was played out in display ads that ran in The Sentinel in mid-to-late June 1941 — almost six months before Pearl Harbor catapulted the nation into World War II. The ads mention meals of seafood, chicken and waffles, roast beef or pork, steak and pork chops at “Sunnyside.” The dinners were prepared by a cook named J. Carter Marsh.

“Sunnyside Restaurant” was first mentioned in print on Sept. 17, 1942, in a help wanted display ad for three waitresses “experience not necessary…Live in or out.” This suggests that some employees of the pit stop may have lived on the premises.

Enter Charlie

On June 2, 1948, The Sentinel reported that “Charles Constantinos, manager of the Famous Texas Lunch, has purchased the Sunnyside restaurant.” “He will get possession as soon as the license transfer is approved, a matter of a few days,” the article reads. The newspaper published “Constantinos” as the last name, not the first name of Charlie Mallios.

At that time, Sunnyside consisted of a 1-1/2 story stone building and a double garage. The property fronted 46 feet of the Harrisburg Pike and ran to a depth of 175 ft. “There was an apartment over the restaurant,” the article reads.

This would suggest that Mallios first entered the Sunnyside building sometime in early June 1948. “When he walked inside his new establishment, he found a mess — ‘no refrigeration, filth, cockroaches,’” The Sentinel reported. “Within 24 hours the place was clean enough to open. The menu that day: meatloaf and fried fish. The price for a platter was 45 cents plus tax.”

For the next 25 years, Charlie and Dixie Mallios grew an enterprise built on friendships and fond memories. They stayed involved even after selling the restaurant to their son Nick in 1973. A Vietnam War veteran, Nick Mallios once worked as the assistant manager at the Officers’ Club on post.

“Nick brought much growth, organization and creativity to the restaurant,” Smith wrote in her 2011 tribute. “He developed new menus, catering concepts and stayed abreast of the most recent technologies. Charlie continued to greet his friends, filling their plates, their coffee cups and their hearts with his genuine love for people.”

In her tribute, Smith shared insight into the management style of her grandfather. “Charlie welcomed each customer with ‘Hello my friend,’” she wrote, mentioning in particular Dr. Robert Frey. “They would sit and have homemade soup, coffee and great conversations.”

The Sentinel reported that Charlie Mallios continued to meet and greet customers at the family restaurant up to about three weeks prior to his death on April 9, 2004, at age 86.

The last milestone

Over a period of five decades, Sunnyside restaurant went through several expansion and remodeling projects. In 2009, the Mallios family opened an outdoor Mediterranean-style patio area. By November 2010, the building was 22,000 square feet and had 13 different themed dining rooms with seating for over 300 customers. But Sunnyside had also reached a critical milestone.

That month, The Sentinel reported how the family was in negotiations to sell Sunnyside to Patrick LeBlanc, a Carlisle High School graduate and area native. At the time, LeBlanc had worked in the food and restaurant business for several years.

By 2010, Nick and Linda Mallios had been in charge of Sunnyside for about 37 years. He told The Sentinel that they wanted to retire to spend more time with their three granddaughters. Nick Mallios was confident that LeBlanc could make a go of it and carry Sunnyside forward.

A year later, in November 2011, The Sentinel reported that Sunnyside had closed abruptly because of financial difficulties. The newspaper asked Nick Mallios if he and his wife were planning to step back in and rescue the restaurant.

“When we decided to retire, it was not because of financial reasons,” Nick Mallios said. “It was not because of anything other than the time had come for us to have a different day-to-day life. The restaurant was extremely successful for us. It requires the maximum sacrifice. My wife Linda and myself worked our butts off for a long time to satisfy our customers.”

Editor's Note: This story originally published in The Sentinel in 2020 as part of the Building Blocks series.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

