Building Blocks of History: Boiling Springs Mill - 1784

Editor's Note: This story originally ran as part of a historical series in 2019 in The Sentinel.

Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs has been used as a recreation spot for centuries. As far back as 1875, a local man named Robert Wise operated a paddle wheel steam launch to carry people on pleasure rides. But when the man-made lake was built in the 1750s, a much more practical purpose was in-mind — power.

The lake was formed after the springs were dammed to power the enormous bellows for the furnace of an iron works that stood south of the lake and operated on both sides of the Yellow Breeches Creek. It was called the Carlisle Iron Works.

The white and stone building with a red roof that stands on the south end of the lake dates back to about 1784, when it was constructed as a grist mill to produce food for workers at the iron works. The mill was originally a two-story stone structure with walls three feet thick. It was powered by water from a dam on the Yellow Breeches at Island Grove that was carried over by a race.

When the Confederate army invaded Cumberland County during the Civil War in 1863, some Rebel troops came to the Boiling Springs Mill in search of supplies. At the time, 250 bushels of wheat, 600 bushels corn and 30 barrels of family flour were being stored in the mill, which was owned by Cary Ahls. The troops took all of it, and “compelled” David Whitcomb, who was renting the mill, to run it for them. After the war, Ahls petitioned the state for reimbursement of his losses, which amounted to $1,450, and was paid his claims.

Photographs show that the third and fourth floors were added by 1875. After a major fire in 1896, the structure was repaired and renovated to its current condition. Jared C. Bucher bought the mill at a sheriff’s sale in 1886. The dormer windows were added by the Bucher’s in the 1930s when the building was converted to apartments. The mill remained in the possession of the Bucher family until 1971, and today its address is 111 Bucher Hill Road. Several people reside in the apartments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0