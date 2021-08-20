Benton MacKaye came up with concept of Appalachian Trail 100 years ago

After graduating from Harvard University, MacKaye entered the U.S. Forestry Service before transferring to the federal Department of Labor later in his career, Anderson said. During this period, MacKaye traveled all over the country gaining a deeper appreciation for the potential use of public lands in recreation.

In 1915, MacKaye married a woman who was active in the suffrage movement and had ties to left-wing activists and progressive thinkers, Anderson said. Gradually, MacKaye grew frustrated with the bureaucracy and worked himself out of a government job. He and his wife moved to New York City in late 1920.

The following April, MacKaye lost his wife who committed suicide after suffering from mental health issues, Anderson said. Fortunately, MacKaye had developed a network of friends and professional contacts over the course of his career and marriage including Charles Harris Whitaker, editor of the architectural journal.

For years, MacKaye had shared his ideas with Whitaker who thought it would be good therapy for his friend to spend some time alone and write an article about his concept in regional planning. “He incorporated into it some of the things he learned as a forester and policy analyst with the Department of Labor,” Anderson said.

Back to nature