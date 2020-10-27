Art project honoring the dead buried in Carlisle's Lincoln Cemetery nears completion

Buried past

The burial ground that became the Lincoln Cemetery was deeded to the Black people of Carlisle by the Penn family when the town was laid out. The original provisions called for it to be of equal size to the 5-acre Old Graveyard on South Street, where white people were buried. Instead, Lincoln Cemetery ended up measuring 100 by 300 feet.

A victim of poor upkeep, the graveyard at Pitt and Penn streets was converted into Memorial Park in 1972 at the request of neighborhood residents who signed a petition. Not only was the cemetery not well maintained, but the drainage was poor and the tombstones were vandalized. As part of the conversion, all but one of the grave markers were removed and placed into storage, only to disappear.

In fall 2018, Lt. Col. LaFran Marks attended borough meetings to discuss an offer made by the Army War College Class of 2019. The soon-to-be graduates wanted to donate a class gift to honor those interred in Lincoln Cemetery.

The Borough Council endorsed the project along with the suggestion to form a working group to discuss ideas for the gift, Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said. The group, which still meets, consists of borough officials, descendants of those buried and representatives from the War College, Hope Station and the Historical Society.