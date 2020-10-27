Art project honoring the dead buried in Carlisle's Lincoln Cemetery nears completion

The woman from Harrisburg had family buried in the hallowed ground.
She was visibly upset when she heard the story of how the tombstones had been removed.
“Seeing her pain from this experience made a big impact on me,” said Jim Griffith, co-owner of Create-A-Palooza, a paint-your-own-pottery studio in downtown Carlisle.
Years ago, Griffith took a tour of Memorial Park, a passive recreation area that used to be the Lincoln Cemetery. He was so moved by the occasion, he approached staff members of the Cumberland County Historical Society.
Then and there, Griffith offered to help with any future art-related project to honor the dead buried in the former cemetery for local Black families.
Today, Griffith is a leader among volunteers putting the finishing touches on a mural surrounding the flagpole at the park. The center of the painting draws inspiration from a flag used by the U.S. Colored Troops during the American Civil War. Included in the design are the names of veterans and surnames of families interred in the cemetery.
The goal is to get all the names painted before applying a sealant to weatherproof the mural. Off and on, in recent weeks, Griffith felt a sense of community.
“I often stopped working just to talk to people,” he said. “We were often visited by local residents. Not many are aware there are still people buried there.” Others shared what they knew about the cemetery.
Buried past
The burial ground that became the Lincoln Cemetery was deeded to the Black people of Carlisle by the Penn family when the town was laid out. The original provisions called for it to be of equal size to the 5-acre Old Graveyard on South Street, where white people were buried. Instead, Lincoln Cemetery ended up measuring 100 by 300 feet.
A victim of poor upkeep, the graveyard at Pitt and Penn streets was converted into Memorial Park in 1972 at the request of neighborhood residents who signed a petition. Not only was the cemetery not well maintained, but the drainage was poor and the tombstones were vandalized. As part of the conversion, all but one of the grave markers were removed and placed into storage, only to disappear.
In fall 2018, Lt. Col. LaFran Marks attended borough meetings to discuss an offer made by the Army War College Class of 2019. The soon-to-be graduates wanted to donate a class gift to honor those interred in Lincoln Cemetery.
The Borough Council endorsed the project along with the suggestion to form a working group to discuss ideas for the gift, Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said. The group, which still meets, consists of borough officials, descendants of those buried and representatives from the War College, Hope Station and the Historical Society.
Months later, in late May 2019, the class gift of an archway was installed and dedicated in the entryway to the cemetery near the basketball courts. The goal is to guide visitors in and help them understand they are entering hallowed ground, Armstrong said. The council has set aside $18,000 for projects commemorating and beautifying the Lincoln Cemetery portion of Memorial Park.
Earlier this year, the Historical Society received a $2,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts to honor those buried at the cemetery. The grant-funded projects consisted of two components, Armstrong said. The first part featured community members writing the names of individuals on pieces of fabric that were tied to a fence. That took place in June.
The second component of the grant supported the design for the mural around the flagpole. Since the mural involved artwork, Jim and Karen Griffith of Create-A-Palooza were called in help coordinate the project.
“We are thrilled to be a part of it,” Jim Griffith said. “Hopefully, down the road, it will garner interest in the site. There are more things they [the working group] would like to do down the road.”
Griffith’s downtown studio also offered to glaze and fire the clay tablets made and decorated by descendants, residents and neighborhood children helped by Hope Station programs.
Volunteers with the Carlisle Tool Library built display cases for the tablets that will be installed within a matter of weeks on either side of the entrance to the pathway leading to the mural, Griffith said.
In conjunction with the artwork, the Historical Society is developing a web project to connect descendants and the community with those buried in the cemetery. This project is being done in stages that will result in a history of the burial ground from its early days to now.
To facilitate this, the society is gathering documents, photographs and stories to post online to highlight the history. Those with material can contact Cara Curtis, archives and library director, at 717-249-7610.
“We want to gather more stories about it being made into a park,” Curtis said. “If people want to share, we can get a much fuller picture than what we can get from meeting minutes. The more voices the better in figuring out the best way to memorialize the space.”
The Historical Society would like to post biographical sketches on those buried in the cemetery. This will be a daunting task considering records show there are at least 400 people buried under Memorial Park, with one estimate going as high as 600 people.
With the mural project almost complete, working group members plan to focus on a permanent monument to mark Lincoln Cemetery, Curtis said. One idea is to replace the current cement walkway with memorial bricks.
There has also been discussion among group members to fence in those portions of the site that are currently open to pedestrians, Armstrong said. The idea would be to create one primary entrance and exit at the archway to reinforce the divide between parkland and cemetery.
