Army to disinter remains of six Carlisle Indian School students in June

The Department of the Army has scheduled June 17 as the start date to disinter the remains of six Carlisle Indian Industrial School students who died between 1898 and 1905 and are believed to be buried in the post cemetery along Claremont Road.

The notice of intended disinterment from the cemetery was published in the Feb. 14 edition of the Federal Register. The Office of the Army Cemeteries is honoring the requests of the closest living relatives of the following students who were enrolled at Carlisle, the first nonreservation boarding school in the country:

• Frank Green of the Oneida tribe

• Raleigh James of the Washoe tribe

• Annie Vereskin and Anatasia Achwack of the Alaskan (Aleut) tribe

• Wade Ayres of the Catawba tribe

• Ellen Macy of the Umqua tribe

Five of the six students died of disease. As a 15-year-old runaway, Green was killed instantly when he fell off a train and onto the rails near Mexico, Juniata County, on June 25, 1898.

While campus publications spoke highly of the other students on this list, Green was used as an example by school administrators of what "behaviors" to avoid.

Open from 1879 to 1918, the school was designed as a social experiment to remove native boys and girls from tribal influences, assimilate them to the white man’s culture and teach them a trade.

Dickinson College has an ongoing project where Carlisle Indian School student records stored at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., are scanned into a digital resource center at carlisleindian.dickinson.edu.

Here is what is known about children whose remains may be exhumed in June.

Frank Green

The Indian Helper, a student newspaper, reported that Green had left the campus without permission around midnight on June 25. That previous afternoon and evening, Carlisle played host to a performance of the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show in a field bounded by College, Walnut, West and Willow streets near the present-day Carlisle Family YMCA. A contingent of Indian School students attended the show.

Evidence suggests that Green was taken in by the performance and wanted to leave Carlisle to join the show. While this is only speculation, the show left Carlisle that night over the Cumberland Valley Railroad to Harrisburg and then west for its next stop in Huntingdon. This would have taken the show train through the area of Juniata County where Green’s body was reportedly found.

It was thought that Green had fallen asleep while bumming a ride on the train. “He was bruised about the head, his chest was crushed and his leg entire cut off,” The Indian Helper reported that July. “After due preparation for transportations, the remains were brought back to the school.”

School administrators had editorial control over the student newspapers on campus. They often used these publications to spread propaganda in support of the school’s mission and as an instrument to shame the students into behaving properly. To administrators, the death was an inglorious end to a serial “troublemaker.”

“He [Green] tried to get others to run away with them, but their good sense prevailed and they refused to go,” the article read. “We trust that the lesson, though a severe one, will be of use to us all.”

The other students

• Raleigh James was 18 when he arrived in Carlisle from Carson, Nevada, on Sept. 20, 1898. He stayed on as a student until his death on April 18, 1900. “Raleigh was a member of the band,” the Indian Helper reported on April 20. “He was a patient and cheerful invalid and made little trouble.”

• Annie Vereskin was 11 when she arrived in Carlisle from Alaska on July 26, 1901. She died two months later on Sept. 30 after a short illness, “the result of a hard cold which settled in her lungs and throat,” the Red Man and Helper reported on Oct. 4.

• Wade Ayres was 13 when he arrived in Carlisle from South Carolina on Aug. 30, 1903. He died on Jan. 18, 1904. The Red Man and Helper reported that Ayres suffered complications after taking a vaccination in his arm. “He was a boy of lovable disposition and with a keen sense of justice and right,” the article read.

• Anastasia Achwack was 13 when she arrived in Carlisle from Alaska on July 11, 1901. She died almost three years later on June 20, 1904.

• Ellen Macy was 14 when she arrived in Carlisle from Oregon on Oct. 3, 1903. From April 5, 1904, to Sept. 16, 1904, she was assigned to an off-campus worksite in Media, Delaware County, to receive on-the-job training. Macy died of tuberculosis on April 3, 1905. “She was a girl of sterling character and will be greatly missed by her host of friends,” the Arrow, a student publication, reported on April 6.

