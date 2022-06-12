Army starts project to disinter the remains of eight children from the Post Cemetery

The infant son of a famous bandmaster is among the Native American children whose remains may be disinterred this summer from the Carlisle Barracks Post Cemetery.

Paul Wheelock of the Oneida tribe was 10 months old when he died of a respiratory infection on May 14, 1900, according to records posted online by Dickinson College. He was the son of Dennison Wheelock, who was the leader of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School band that toured the U.S. around the turn-of-the-century.

Work was scheduled to begin Friday on a multiphase project to identify, disinter and transfer the remains of eight children associated with the school to descendants on tribal lands who are able to establish a close family link.

This is the fifth disinterment project conducted on post by the Office of Army Cemeteries using archaeological and anthropological expertise from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Aside from Wheelock, those to be disinterred are:

Wade Ayres of the Catawbe tribe

Frank Green of the Oneida tribe

Raleigh James of the Washoe tribe

Ellen Macy of the Umqua tribe

Lottie Soreech of the Ute tribe

Annie Vereskin and Anatasia Achwack of the Alaskan (Aleut) tribe

“The Army’s commitment remains steadfast to these families,” said Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of the cemeteries office and Army National Military Cemeteries. “The return of their children provides these families the opportunity to move forward with the closure and healing process.”

Open from 1879 to 1918, the school was designed as a social experiment to remove native boys and girls from tribal influences, assimilate them to white culture and teach them a trade. The school educated about 8,000 Native American children, with representation from about 50 tribes from across the nation.

The disinterment and transfer of each set of remains will enable the families to return the children to cemeteries of their choice. The Army will reimburse the families for their travel to participate in a transfer ceremony. The government is also funding the cost for the transport and re-interment of the remains.

The Post Cemetery is closed to visitors through July 10, when the completion of the disinterment project is tentatively scheduled to conclude. The cemetery area is enclosed with privacy fencing. Access to the cemetery will be restricted to Office of Army Cemeteries staff, tribal members and their families.

The children

The initial notice of intended disinterment was published in the Feb. 14 edition of the Federal Register. That notice listed six individuals. Since then, Wheelock and Soreech have been added to the list.

Dickinson College has an ongoing project where Carlisle Indian School student records stored in the National Archives in Washington, D.C., are scanned into a searchable digital resource center at carlisleindian.dickinson.edu. Here are some details about the eight children, in alphabetical order:

• Antasia Achwack was 13 when she arrived in Carlisle from Alaska on July 11, 1901. She died on June 20, 1904.

• Wade Ayres was 13 when he arrived in Carlisle from South Carolina on Aug. 30, 1903. He died on Jan. 18, 1904. The Red Man and Helper, a student publication, reported that Ayres suffered complications after a vaccination.

• Frank Green was a 15-year-old runaway who was killed instantly when he fell off a train and onto the rails near Mexico, Juniata County, on June 25, 1898.

• Raleigh James was 18 when he arrived in Carlisle from Carson, Nevada, on Sept. 20, 1898. He stayed on as a student until his death on April 18, 1900.

• Ellen Macy was 14 when she arrived in Carlisle from Oregon on Oct. 3, 1903. She died of tuberculosis on April 3, 1905.

• Lottie Soreech was 12 when she arrived in Carlisle from Utah on Nov. 12, 1903. She was 16 when she died on Jan. 28, 1906.

• Annie Vereskin was 11 when she arrived in Carlisle from Alaska on July 26, 1901. She died on Sept. 30 after a short illness.

In its May 18, 1900, edition, a student publication called the Indian Helper described the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul Wheelock and the subsequent funeral of the infant.

“He was a healthy and charming child, but a few weeks since took a severe cold which settled in his throat and lungs, from which he slowly pined away,” the article reads. “The lifeless form of the beautiful babe was laid in a little white casket and surrounded with a profusion of the most delicate flowers.”

Famous father

Information on his father, Dennison Wheelock, can be found on the Dickinson College online archive and in past newspaper articles published by The Sentinel.

Originally from the Green Bay area of Wisconsin, Dennison Wheelock was 14 when he entered the school as a student on Sept. 30, 1885. He graduated on July 29, 1890. Dennison developed such a talent for music that he was regarded as one of the best cornetists to play for the Indian School in its history.

Later, Dennison Wheelock was appointed assistant clerk and bandmaster at the school, a position he held for about eight years. During that time, he organized the group into an ensemble that toured major U.S. cities. Under his direction, the ensemble played at the World’s Fair in Chicago and during the inauguration ceremonies of Presidents William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt.

Aside from being a bandmaster, Dennison Wheelock composed several musical selections including a three-part symphony titled “Suite Aboriginal” which premiered at Carnegie Hall in March 1900. “His whole nature as an Indian must have entered into the composition,” The Sentinel reported on Oct. 2, 1899. “It was the story of an Indian’s life. It began with ‘Sunrise on the Plains,’ and throughout the music told of stirring scenes on the field. The lover’s song was a choice bit of sweet music and brought down the house.”

Dennison Wheelock eventually relinquished the leadership of the Indian band to his brother James Wheelock. The Wheelock Bandstand at Carlisle Barracks is named for the brothers and is the site of the annual Army War College graduation ceremony.

Locally, Dennison Wheelock attended classes at both Dickinson College and the Dickinson School of Law. Later in life, he served as a disciplinarian at Flandreau Indian School and a band leader at Haskell Institute before settling in as a real estate agent and lawyer in West DePere, Wisconsin. Wheelock was also an early advocate for Indian rights as a member of the Society of American Indians that met with President Woodrow Wilson in 1915.

Dennison Wheelock died of a heart attack on May 10, 1927.

