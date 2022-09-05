Army Heritage Days returns in September with two weekends of events

After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Army Heritage Days are back with horses and helicopters leading the charge.

The U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Middlesex Township will host the first of two special event weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11. The event is free and open to the public.

Called “From Dragoons to Air Cavalry,” the weekend will feature a cavalry charge by the living history group Horses in Action along with a flyover of a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter by the Liberty Warbirds. The flyover will be followed by a special presentation by the pilot and crew.

In prior years, AHEC hosted a single weekend of special activities packed into a two-day schedule in May, said Karl K. Warner III, education and information team lead.

This year, organizers spread out the activities over two weekends to offer the public a greater range of experiences as it interfaces with technology, Warner said. The event was moved to the fall to take advantage of the cooler weather and to welcome the newest class of Army War College students, he said.

As before, Heritage Days will highlight the timeline of the Army and its development. The September weekend will showcase the cavalry while the second weekend, scheduled for Oct. 15-16, will focus on the history of armor and artillery.

Aside from horses and the helicopter, the September weekend will include a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Stryker medic display, a Pratt and Whitney STEM interactive, a World War II radio interactive and appearances by reenactors representing different eras of American history.

Inside the Visitor and Education Center, the public can listen to lectures, participate in the Veterans Meet and Greet and visit AHEC’s museum exhibits, café and gift shop. The International Plastic Modeler Society’s annual meeting will be open to the public to showcase military models.

Parking will be free and the facility is handicapped accessible. For more information, visit the website at ahec.armywarcollege.edu or call 717-245-3972.