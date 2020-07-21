You are the owner of this article.
AHEC reopens to limited visitation
AHEC

The U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center is home to the Soldier Experience Gallery in Middlesex Township.

 Scot Gordon
The U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center has partially reopened to limited visitation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Visitors can tour the Soldier Experience Gallery and Reserve Hallway Exhibit.

Masks or face coverings will be required to enter the building. Once inside, masks or coverings are recommended if social distancing can be maintained and are required if social distancing is not possible.

Wipes and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility. Also, staff members are encouraging those exhibiting recognized symptoms of COVID-19 not to visit the museum and instead re-plan their visit for a time when it would be safer.

The Research Room will continue to be closed to the public, but will remain open for U.S. Army War College faculty and students. The Army Heritage Trail and outdoor exhibits are open to visitors, who must follow social distancing guidelines.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

