Agnes possibly light-weight compared to future storms, SU professors say

Conditions are primed for a future scenario as bad, if not worse than Tropical Storm Agnes.

“The idea of getting more significant rain events is pretty clear-cut,” said Tim Hawkins, a Shippensburg University professor. “It’s already happening. It’s certainly projected to continue that way in the future.”

As chairman of the geography and earth science department, Hawkins is an expert on the impact of climate change on weather patterns. To him, the global trends warn of a grim forecast.

“The 100-year flood may not be the 100-year flood anymore,” he said. “It may be a 50-year or even 20-year event. As you warm up the climate, the air can hold more water vapor. You evaporate more water out of the ocean. Now you got the potential for a bigger storm because it’s more water-laden and has more energy due to the warmer temperatures. You’re likely to get more extreme flooding as you channel the run-off.”

Weather patterns interact with the physical characteristics of the land to produce flood-prone conditions, said Joseph Zume, a hydrologist and Shippensburg University professor. The speed and volume of run-off depends on such factors as slopes, topography, the nature and density of plant-life and the amount of impervious coverage in the form of buildings, parking lots and roads, he said.

“Hydrologists study water,” Zume said. “You can’t study water in isolation from the atmosphere, so I also study climate change and its impact on water resources, floods, water quality and the quality of life of people.”

Fifty years ago, Tropical Storm Agnes stalled over Pennsylvania, drowning the Midstate with more than 15 inches of rain causing widespread flooding and damage.

Heavy run-off swelled local creeks beyond flood stage and blocked roads and bridges across Cumberland County. Low-lying areas along the Susquehanna River were swamped by the rush of water that came up to the second floor of the Governor’s mansion in Harrisburg.

The combination of Agnes and Hurricane Eloise in 1975 brought about new laws aimed at regulating impervious coverage and the construction of new buildings within the floodplain, but there has always been steady growth on the West Shore and beyond to the Carlisle area.

Even with safeguards in place, the sheer volume of commercial and residential development means more impervious coverage, Zume said. “As you have more impervious surfaces, your vulnerability to flooding increases.”

Built-up urban areas create heat islands where temperatures tend to be warmer than the surrounding countryside, priming the atmosphere for more severe weather, he said.

Like Hawkins, Zume was not around to experience firsthand the severe flooding from Agnes that caused $3.1 billion in property damage and claimed 128 lives.

“I’m originally from Nigeria,” Zume said. “I arrived here in the United States in 2001 to obtain a doctorate at the University of Oklahoma. I joined Shippensburg University in 2007. As a hydrologist, when you get to an area, you learn about the regional history. Very quickly, I came across references to Agnes.

“We classify storms in terms of their magnitude — how big they are,” he said. “Do you experience this type of storm once every 50 years, 100 years, 500 years? Agnes was off the charts. Its impact on Pennsylvania and the mid-Atlantic region has been unequal. It was an eye-opener.

“Sometimes, as humans, we need an eye-opener,” Zume said. “For us scientists who study climate change, the impacts are obvious. But when you talk in abstract terms without pointing to what is capable of happening, people disregard what you’re saying. They will not take you serious. But when you point at what Agnes did and then tell them that climate change is going to bring storms that will compare and even exceed that, then immediately Agnes can serve as an example.”

Not all developments over the past 50 years have set up humanity for disaster.

“While Agnes was a major event, it was not the only event that motivated people to want to improve upon the technology,” Hawkins said. For example, there have been significant advances in communications, he said.

In 1972, flood and severe weather warnings were transmitted to residents by way of telegraph and phone lines, Hawkins said. “A lot of these lines went down as a result of this storm.”

Today, real-time data gathered from stream and rain gauges is transmitted via satellite to operation centers where technicians analyze the patterns and issue warnings as needed, Hawkins said. “The weather models have certainly improved. At the time [of Agnes], forecasts were coming out at a 12-to-24-hour cycle. Now we have models that update in a minute-to-hourly basis along with much higher resolution imagery.

“You can add to that list satellite and radar technology,” Hawkins said. “They had radar back in 1972, but it wasn’t used in a meaningful way from a weather forecasting standpoint. That started in the late ‘70s and ‘80s and really exploded in the ‘90s and the 2000s.

“The Mid-Atlantic River Forecast Center is based out of State College with the National Weather Service office,” Hawkins said. “The two work in tandem. Those higher quality weather forecasts get fed into the higher quality river flood models. Today, you can click on a stream on the National Weather Service website and see where the stream gauge is exactly at that moment and where it will flow two to three days from now in terms of cresting. That information just did not exist back in 1972. That has been a huge step forward.”

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

