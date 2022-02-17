Affidavits help return ancestral tribal remains from Carlisle Barracks cemetery to Dakotas

AGENCY VILLAGE, S.D. — Descendants of Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribal leaders will sign the necessary paperwork Saturday to help bring home the remains of their ancestors.

Relatives of Amos LaFramboise and Edward Upwright plan to gather with South Dakota tribal leaders at the Dakota Magic Casino Convention Center across the state line in Hankinson, North Dakota to sign affidavits that will allow the remains of the two boys to be removed from the Carlisle Barracks Post cemetery and moved to the Dakotas, Aberdeen American News reported.

The former Carlisle Indian School students are in a cemetery located on U.S. Army War College property owned by the U.S. military, which in recent years has given tribes the opportunity to claim the remains of the 188 Native American children buried there. Part of that process includes gathering signed affidavits from living relatives of those buried in the cemetery.

LaFramboise's father helped found the Lake Traverse Reservation government in South Dakota after the Sisseton Wahpeton treaty was signed in 1867. LaFramboise, a member of the Sioux Nation, entered the Carlisle Indian School on Nov. 6, 1879, and died on Nov. 26, 1879, according to Dickinson College's Carlisle Indian School Digital Resource Center.

The Carlisle Indian School received its first students in October 1879. The first child died that November and was buried in the federal plot at Ashland Cemetery. Later the body of Amos LaFramboise was disinterred and buried in what became known as the Indian school cemetery.

That cemetery was in the same general area as the Old Burial Ground behind the present-day track and grandstand in the vicinity of Root Hall, the main academic building of the Army War College. Some research suggests the northwest corner of the Indian school cemetery overlapped the southeast corner of the former Old Burial Ground.

After the Indian school closed in 1918, the Army operated General Hospital No. 31 for about two years at Carlisle Barracks to care for wounded veterans returning from Europe after World War I. The hospital was replaced by the Army Medical Field Service School.

In April 1927, money was allocated to relocate the Indian school cemetery to make way for an expansion of the service school. That summer the bodies of about 180 Native American children and young adults were moved to what became the Carlisle Barracks Post Cemetery along Claremont Road.

Upwright died in 1881 from the measles and is the son of Waanatan II, an early tribal chief.

Spirit Lake Nation chairman Douglas Yankton Sr. said signing the affidavits moves the tribes closer to bringing home the remains so they can be buried with their families. The next hurdle is deciding how many people will participate in this process and what expenses the U.S. government will pay.

But, at least with the affidavits, Yankton said, the disinterment can be scheduled, hopefully in the spring or summer.

