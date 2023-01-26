'A little old church in a grove of oak trees' - Dickinson Presbyterian celebrates 200 years of history in Penn Township

It was not the first time a crisis of faith tested the future of the Dickinson Presbyterian Church in Penn Township, about 10 miles southwest of Carlisle.

The date was March 15, 2020 — the Sunday after Gov. Tom Wolf declared an emergency shutdown of public gatherings across Pennsylvania to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So much was unknown in those early days of the pandemic. There were many unanswered questions.

“This group of people had a decision to make, like any other church,” Dickinson Presbyterian Pastor Neal McCulloch said of the congregation. “How are we going to do this?”

The desire to gather and worship was tempered by the need to stay safe. Choosing his words carefully, McCulloch encouraged church members to focus on building and sustaining personal connections.

“As death comes, as illness comes, relationships are going to help us through this,” he recalled. “This church said in response, ‘Yes, we will focus on relationships.’ We could have recorded a service and put it on Facebook, but this group chose to make it live.”

The challenge was technology. Back then, the sanctuary of the 1829 church building located off Walnut Bottom Road in Penn Township had no direct connectivity to the internet. McCulloch had to work off faith and use a music stand to prop up his iPhone.

“God opened a door that nobody would have expected,” McCulloch said. “I came here that Sunday morning and went all through this room. The only spot where there was Wi-Fi was right in front of that pulpit. It was bleeding through those glass windows from the other building. It was strong enough to send a signal.”

What followed was a period of technical upgrades. As McCulloch led the church in worship Sunday after Sunday, the congregation gradually embraced the change as just another way to reach distant souls.

Today, the church welcomes viewers from across the country and even Europe through a weekly Zoom ministry.

“Isn’t it something that in a little old church in a grove of oak trees over 400 years old, God still keeps working,” McCulloch said. “There have been many times when the Presbyter has said, ‘Close Dickinson. It’s not worth keeping open,’ but little by little, this group of people through the generations has found a way to trust in God.

“I’m pretty confident in saying this church values history,” he added. “But this church has learned that history is no good unless there’s a future. History is very special, to be appreciated, but without a future that God provides, it doesn’t mean very much. We are so thankful for those who came before.”

A grove of trees

Meaning and memory will intersect this year as the church celebrates its 200th anniversary with special observances most every Sunday and a schedule of monthly events.

The church traces its origin to 1809 when a group of Presbyterians started to worship in a little stone building near the Y where the present-day Walnut Bottom Road intersects with Old York Road.

“At some point, they came to a Centerville log cabin that Lutherans were worshiping in,” McCulloch said. He noted how the congregations shared the log cabin until 1829 when the current Presbyterian Church was constructed on a knoll within a grove of ancient oak trees.

The decision to split off from the Lutheran congregation took place in 1823 — hence the 200th anniversary. The first six years were spent trying to find a pastor and secure the approval of the Presbyter, an officer or minister in the early Christian Church, to start the church.

That initial group of 17 Dickinson Presbyterians also screened five possible locations for the building.

“The trees that were here were 300 years old,” McCulloch said. “That was their guess. When they first decided this was the spot, they made a rule that any tree within 15 feet of this structure could be taken down. Anything beyond 15 feet could not be touched. As a result, we still have these massive trees.

“Under this floor are the stumps of the first growth trees they sawed down,” he added. “They built their floor joists over those stumps. This [the sanctuary] was a barren room. That first group probably sat here on benches because they didn’t have pews of any type. They had three stoves with horizontal brick flues. The smoke went into the flues and out the walls of the church.”

The stoves were provided by Peter Ege, the owner of the Pine Grove Iron Works. While the church cemetery has a headstone for Ege, there is disagreement among historians over whether the industrialist is actually buried there, McCulloch said. The flues remain inside in the building just above the ceiling of the sanctuary.

Welcome all

During the 1930s, gravediggers unearthed a Native American artifact that looked like a tomahawk. Rather than keep it, the workmen buried the person and tossed the object back into the grave. As far as anyone knows, the tomahawk is still out there, but any knowledge on the whereabouts of the grave has been lost over time

“Maybe this grove of oak trees on this little knoll was a place that previous cultures have stopped,” McCulloch said. “It has seen the ebbs and tides of people, faith and culture.

“If you were to look at a seating chart, an old layout of the pews, people of color are labeled as sitting in that back corner,” he added. “They were welcome here, and all through our history, Dickinson has been a place that welcomed people. The debate whether they were domestic servants or slaves, we can’t answer that. We were not there.”

There is speculation that the Dickinson Presbyterian Church may have been a stop on the Underground Railroad, a network of clandestine routes and safe houses used by runaway slaves to escape into free states and Canada.

“There is a place [in the church] where someone can easily crawl under the floor and no one would have known,” McCulloch said. He added that while there is no definitive proof the church was a stopover, one of the elders, Richard Woods, was a lieutenant to Daniel Kaufman of Boiling Springs, a known conductor on the Underground Railroad who was sued in court by a slave owner claiming damages.

Community focal point

From 1836 to 1844, Charles Cummins served as pastor of the church. He had the distinction of being not only a clergyman, but a teacher and physician.

“Because of him, this little town is called Cumminstown,” McCulloch said. “Unfortunately, he buried two of his children in this cemetery and, because of that he was heartbroken so he moved on.”

Decades later, in 1894, a younger man named Herman G. Stoetzer became pastor, bringing with him fresh ideas and new energy. One of his initiatives resulted in the first public library serving Dickinson and Penn Townships.

According to the official church history, leaders recognized the importance of providing for the intellectual growth of both the congregation and surrounding community. In the late 1890s, they sent a delegation to Philadelphia to purchase 500 books, both spiritual and secular, that formed the basis of a lending library within the church where each volume is displayed in a slot under glass. That library was dedicated on Feb. 6, 1898.

Two years earlier, in 1896, extensive structural improvements were made to the church interior including a choir loft that was added to the west end of the sanctuary and the replacement of the original box pews with the current pews.

Perhaps the most beloved pastor in church history was James J. Glenn who served from 1908 to 1943, McCulloch said. “He had a garden. He had cows. He had sheep that roamed the church property. He would invite the children to learn how to grow plants and take care of the animals.” Glenn lived in the Manse, the nearby church parsonage.

During Glenn’s time of service, church members included James and Mary Cameron, the grandchildren of Simon Cameron, the secretary of war under Abraham Lincoln, McCulloch said. “James built the Kings Gap mansion. Whenever they would be here summering from their home in Donegal, Lancaster County, they [the siblings] would come here to Dickinson to worship.”

One day, Mary Cameron saw potential in the one-room schoolhouse across the street from the church. She thought the abandoned building could be turned into a center to benefit both the church and the community, McCulloch said. Together with Glenn, they developed a proposal where the church would provide labor to dig a basement while she would pay to have workmen reconstruct two other one-room brick schoolhouses transported to the church property from other locations in what is now the Big Spring School District.

The result has been three buildings joined together into the Community Parish House that has been used for church events, basketball games and as a movie theater.

In 1994, the congregation built an education building with help from the G.B. Stuart Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by descendants of one of the original families of the church.

