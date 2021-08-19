9/11 mobile exhibit will be at Army Heritage and Education Center Aug. 31 to Sept. 1

The Tunnels to Towers 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit will be in the parking lot of the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Guests entering the exhibit must wear a mask or face covering and maintain appropriate social distancing in accordance with Carlisle Barracks policy.

New York City firefighters will provide free guided tours through the exhibit, sharing their perspectives and experiences from Sept. 11 and the days that followed.

The 1,100-square-foot exhibit features steel from the World Trade Center, aluminum façade from the buildings, radio transmissions from first responders and items found in the rubble after the Twin Towers collapsed. The exhibit also showcases photos of the 9/11 Memorial at the Pentagon and the Flight 93 Memorial.

This Sept. 11 marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. To honor the fallen and the sacrifices of veterans since then, Tunnels to Towers' chairman and CEO Frank Siller is walking 500-miles from the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., through six states and Shanksville, ending at Ground Zero in New York City.

The mobile exhibit is traveling to key locations, including AHEC, to bring the events of that day to life.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

