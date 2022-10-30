5 Questions: Paranormal expert details findings from recent Odd Fellows Hall investigation in Carlisle

Jared Tracey can’t wait to do a follow-up visit to the building at 31 W. High St. in downtown Carlisle.

“The Odd Fellows Hall is highly active and a very cool place to investigate,” he said Wednesday while describing what he called resident spirits. “It rates up there for me because of the different types of interaction. You got a little girl, a negative jerk and two gentlemen that just wanted to be heard.”

From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., July 11-12, Tracey led a team of experts from Pasadena, Maryland, who set up on the third floor special equipment designed to detect paranormal activity and sounds from beyond.

Among the tools was a clear plastic ball that lights up red, blue and green when touched.

“It’s a cat toy, but we use it because the gyroscope sensor inside is a good piece of tech,” Tracey said. “It has to be touched to come on so when it comes on and no one’s touching it, that’s pretty cool.”

He said the team also used a “ghost box” — a radio modified to sweep through channels to create a filtered source of static and white noise through which the living can pick up responses from spirits.

Still another tool is the Echovox, an app base technology with no pre-determined word database.

“It is the Raven by Edgar Allen Poe read backwards and chopped into .335 second bites, then scattered into six channels,” Tracey said. “Those six channels get blended with a continuous echo loop from speaker to mic.”

The July visit was organized through an association the Pasadena Paranormal Team had with Shawn Gladden, executive director of the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Prior to taking the job in Carlisle, Gladden was executive director of the Howard County Historical Society in Ellicott City. During his time there, the paranormal team did a number of investigations in that part of Maryland.

On Oct. 1, the Pasadena Paranormal Team returned to Carlisle to share its findings during a program that included a brief history of the fraternal order that convened meetings on the third floor for decades.

In today’s 5 Questions, Tracey explained the investigative process and shared insight into his team’s findings:

Q: Who was on the team and what were their jobs?

A: The team consists of me, Brent Smith, Ed Harden and my fiancée Jackie. We had another investigator, Desiree Bowman, with us that night too.

I’m the lead investigator. I handle the recruiting of locations and all the initial interactions with clients. Brent is co-founder and inventor. He creates all the devices we use in investigations.

Ed is the team sensitive. He can tap into the spirit world. They talk to him and he can feel the situation in the room. We use his gifts to set up investigations.

Jackie is the case manager. She gets all the history for the locations we do and [she] sends me new leads.

Q: What is the sequence of steps in the investigative process?

A: The investigation is the easy part. Typically, we like to do site walk-throughs before the investigation to get accustomed to the location and to find natural causes for EMF [electromagnetic field] manipulation. EMF is everywhere, but it’s also one of biggest things when discussing paranormal activity. You have to find natural causes of manipulation — faulty wiring, a refrigerator running, things like that will cause a manipulation in EMF. It’s when you get anomalous spikes that can’t be explained that we’re interested in.

We also like to get a write-up of the history and claims of activity if present. We try to tie history to the present in every investigation we do. Jackie is good at finding death notices and surveys for the area.

During the investigation, we attempt to interact with spirits using a variety of methods — EVP [electronic voice phenomena], ITC [instrumental trans-communication], flashlight and many types of meter [energy manipulation] interaction.

After the investigation, it can take a while to put together the findings in a presentation of evidence. We all have day jobs and families too, so we move at our own pace. But I do have to say I love our review process. We all have to agree on what is passed on as evidence.

Q: So how many spirits haunt the Odd Fellows Hall and what do we know about them?

A: It’s very hard to say [how many] as I feel it [the building] also serves as a stop for passersby. We have a theory that old historical properties without a lot of living foot traffic will bring wandering spirits. A passerby is just a wandering soul, stopping by on its journey to where it wants to go.

We’re still trying to find the folks [that] we communicated with that night. But the work is being done. We communicated with a little girl [named] Debra and three gentlemen — Ted, Albert and Robert.

I feel Debra was there before the hall was around and I feel something bad happened to that little girl. We got a response on the ghost box that Debra was 7. Ed told us a story he was seeing play out in his head. Before the hall was for the Odd Fellows, it served as a housing unit and Debra was the daughter of German/Russian immigrants. Ed explained it as if it was happening all in front of him.

We got interaction that Ted was [a] master and [Odd Fellows] president. As for Albert and Robert, once the final analysis is passed to Shawn [Gladden], I’ll let him do the digging.

Q: How would you describe the spirits that you encountered?

A: For the most part, Debra and Robert were very interactive and happy to see someone there to listen to them.

Ted was just a little negative. He didn’t like that we were here and [he] tried to control the flow of things by making members of the team uneasy. Pressure on temples, lower back pressure, uneasy feelings, anxiety attack feelings, whispers in ears — these are all things we encountered during an investigation. These are typical of a negative human spirit.

Q: How were the spirits detected?

A: Debra loved playing with the cat ball and talking through the ghost box. As did Robert ¯ enough that I’m bringing Robert some whiskey the next time I come. [There were] a lot of flashlight responses and real-time communication with the Echovox and ghost box. There was activity in every room on the third floor — the hall, the kitchen, the vestibule and the speakeasy.