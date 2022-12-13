5 Questions: Local author/historian Tom Benjey pens book about Carlisle Indian School football team

The woman was annoyed by what she perceived as an historical error.

She was seated next to Tom Benjey during a program held by the Cumberland County Historical Society about the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

It was the late 1990s and Benjey, with his wife Ann, were settled into a renovated farmhouse just outside Boiling Springs.

The program speaker had just said that Lone Star Dietz had taken the job of head football coach at Washington State University in 1915.

“He led the team to an undefeated season and victory in the first Rose Bowl,” said Benjey, a local author and historian. “The woman…was indignant, saying, ‘Oh no, Michigan won the first Rose Bowl in 1902.”

That outburst piqued the curiosity of Benjey who went home and conducted his own research on early Rose Bowl games. That investigation was only the beginning.

“I found Lone Star Dietz to be a fascinating character,” Benjey said. “No one had written his biography, so I decided to fill that void. Because Dietz spent so much time at Carlisle, as a player at first and assistant coach later, I learned a little about the [football] program and found it most interesting.”

Not long after, Benjey launched himself into the multiyear task of researching and writing “Keep A-goin’: The Life of Lone Star Dietz.” In between that work, he started writing articles about Dietz and the football program at Carlisle, the first nonreservation boarding school in the country.

Founded by Army officer Richard Henry Pratt, the school was designed as a social experiment to remove native boys and girls from tribal influences, assimilate them to white culture and teach them a trade. It operated from 1879 to 1918.

Over the years, Benjey has written a number of other books about the school and its football program. The books include “Doctors, Lawyers, Indian Chiefs”, “Oklahoma’s Carlisle Indian School Immortals” and “Wisconsin’s Carlisle Indian School Immortals.”

Shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath led Benjey to pen his latest book “Gridiron Gypsies: How the Carlisle Indians Shaped Modern Football.” Released this November, the book came out of a question posed by a professional contact.

“While working on an article about Carlisle’s 1908 season, the College Football Historical Society’s editor, Raymond Schmidt, asked me why I hadn’t written a company history of the Indian School football team because one was sorely needed,” Benjey said. “Some years ago, I had considered writing a pamphlet to correct errors and include games not found in [John S.] Steckbeck’s 1951 attempt but gave it up. It would have required readers to have copies of 'Fabulous Redmen' [by Steckbeck], a book that has been long out of print.”

In today’s 5 Questions, The Sentinel gave Benjey the opportunity to delve deeper into the background and significance of his book “Gridiron Gypsies”:

Q: What was your premise and how did you go about researching it?

A: Carlisle’s story had not been told completely or accurately and significant inaccuracies had been promulgated by the 21st century Jim Thorpe biographies and not challenged by critics. I worked sequentially, starting in 1890 when Superintendent Pratt banned playing football with other schools. Pratt’s memoir provided insight into his thinking about football and the school in general. Since everyone involved was long dead, interviews were not an option. Although incomplete, student records kept by the National Archives and digitized by Dickinson College provided much information about the players. School publications were a great help. Newspapers provided much of the information regarding the games.

Q: What were your findings?

A: Carlisle Indian School was always an endangered species. It was subject to the whims of the government and its campus was borrowed from the Army. More games were played than had previously been thought. The team had an unmatched record considering the level of competition they played and that all games against the big teams were played away from home. Although the popular press has exaggerated or distorted their exploits, the truth is Carlisle’s teams were phenomenal.

Q: What were some of the underlying themes or takeaways to emerge out of your study of the history of the Carlisle Indian School program?

A: Pratt and his successors emphasized that, when given the chance and proper training, Indians could function just as well as whites in society. For the most part, relations between the town and school were cordial. Townspeople, in some way, adopted the school as their own and mourned its demise. Prior to Carlisle, Indians considered themselves as members of a tribe or nation, not as members of a larger group. It was at Carlisle that a sense of Indian-ness evolved. The intermarrying of students from different tribes may have had something to do with that.

Q: Was there anything that stood out as surprising, shocking or revealing to you?

A: The 1907 team’s success played a major factor in the school surviving attempts to close it in early 1908. The 1912 game against “The Long Knives” wasn’t the first time Carlisle met Army in football and it wasn’t the first time Carlisle beat Army. That so many recent authors have omitted or denied the existence of the 1905 game is shocking as is the fact media critics haven’t called them on it. The 1914 congressional inquiry didn’t cause Carlisle’s closure. A full schedule of games for 1918 had been publicized and was even in the 1918 Spalding’s Guide. Shortly before the Army announced it was taking back Carlisle Barracks, the school’s administration had requested permission to expand its curriculum and extend enrollments from three to five years.

Q: How did these players and the football program impact the school, its mission and Native Americans?

A: Always underfunded by the government, the football program provided considerable financial support for the school although the athletic association was independent of the school as was the case at major colleges and universities at that time. Newspapers across the country covered the games, often in great detail, including photos of individual players. Stars’ names became known from coast to coast. Carlisle became Indians’ Harvard to many. Children follow their games and aspired to play on the team. The public’s perception of Indians changed from reading about their exploits on and off the football field. That they could go toe-to-toe with teams from the largest and best colleges impressed many. A number of the players married white women and found success within the majority population.

