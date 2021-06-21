5 Questions: Film documents quest to reclaim lost Native American children from Carlisle Barracks Post Cemetery

It was clear to the film crew that Hubert Friday could barely hold it back.
Emotion welled up from within the tribal elder as he recited the prayer, calling the spirits of the lost children to return with him to the Wind River Reservation, the present-day home of the Northern Arapaho people.
“We made it a point to have no narrator … to have the story told entirely by those who experienced it,” said Geoff O’Gara, co-producer of the documentary “Home from School: The Children of Carlisle.”
“The story centers around an effort by the tribe to bring back the remains of three boys who passed away while attending the Carlisle Indian Industrial School,” said O’Gara, who also wrote and directed the film.
Five years ago, Yufna Soldier Wolf launched the initiative to return the children to tribal lands from the Carlisle Barracks Post Cemetery where they were buried. At the time, Soldier Wolf was running the historic preservation office of the Northern Arapaho reservation in Wyoming.
The cemetery contains more than 180 graves of students who attended the former government-run boarding school. This past Saturday, a team of archaeologists began work at the cemetery to disinter the remains of 10 Native American children — nine from the Rosebud Sioux tribe in South Dakota and one from the Alaskan Aleut tribe.
A writer, O’Gara knew of both Yufna and her father Mark Soldier Wolf, a tribal elder. Through these connections, O’Gara and a film crew were invited to accompany both tribal elders and young delegates to Carlisle in 2017 and 2018 as the Army worked with the North Arapaho families to disinter the remains for reburial on tribal lands.
In their work to document both visits, the film crew was granted access to the enclosed compound where a team of specialists worked to find and verify the remains of the three boys. While in Carlisle, they were assisted in their research by the Cumberland County Historical Society and by Dickinson College, which maintains a website called the Carlisle Indian School Digital Resource Center.
Produced by Caldera Productions of Lander, Wyoming, the film had its first full screening this past Sunday at Central Wyoming College. In this week’s five questions, O’Gara talks about the documentary:
Q. What message is the documentary trying to convey and how does it tell that story?
A. The first mission of a documentary like this is to fill out a missing chapter in American history. That is, the history of the hundreds of boarding schools that were created after the Indian Wars in the late 19th century where Native American children were removed from reservations and put in schools in which they were stripped of their cultural attributes to be assimilated into the new culture, the white world, which essentially represented the United States.
The mission of a film like this is also to give the opportunity for people to see what I saw among members of the Northern Arapaho tribe, and that is a really concerted and unrelenting effort to take possession of their own history and tell their own story. In doing so, not dwell in the past, but look at the future and look at it positively. I hope that comes across in the documentary.
Q. How did delegation members react to being on the campus of the former Carlisle Indian School and being in the Carlisle Barracks Post Cemetery?
A. It was really an emotional experience. Some of the young people said they could feel their relatives. They could feel the presence of the children that were there so long ago, and they immediately thought of their own younger brothers and sisters and imagined that this could have happened to them.
We were with them day and night, even in the hotel room where the kids were staying when they got the sad news [in 2017] that one of the three children disinterred was not one of the Arapaho kids. The gravesite had been misidentified. They allowed us to be there when they were essentially mourning what they thought was a failure in their undertaking. Their quest to get these children back.
The rallying that took place, these people never gave up. When they got the wrong child the first time, they came back [in 2018] and got the right child. They just never gave up.
Q. What are your thoughts on the effort to return the remains of these children to tribal lands?
A. The biggest takeaway for me was realizing how forward looking it was for the Native American members of this delegation. In other words, you think it’s about correcting the wrongs of the past when, of course, those things can’t be corrected. But it is about healing from the kind of generational trauma that kind of history inflicts. They are looking forward. That’s what came out of this.
Q. Do you think this is a good thing for Native Americans?
A. It’s going to vary from tribe to tribe. Watching the reaction that Wind River had when the kids were reburied … the way the tribe turned out, the way people turned out, it clearly was meaningful. It really mattered so, in the one example that I know firsthand, I can say it was a positive thing.
Q. How can someone in Pennsylvania view your documentary?
A. Just this week, we got notice that it has been picked up by Independent Lens, which runs on PBS and is an avenue for independent producers to bring documentaries to a national audience. We have to do a fairly elaborate contract with them that does put some restrictions on where and how we can put it out. It will not air nationally until January [2022]. Before that, we are allowed to take it to some festivals.
We are [also] allowed to issue educational licenses. The reason why I mentioned that is we worked last year with folks at Dickinson College. I haven’t talked to them in the past month or two, but I will talk to them to see if there is an opportunity to show it there. They gave us a lot of help in gathering together the historic material that we needed.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.