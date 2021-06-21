5 Questions: Film documents quest to reclaim lost Native American children from Carlisle Barracks Post Cemetery

The mission of a film like this is also to give the opportunity for people to see what I saw among members of the Northern Arapaho tribe, and that is a really concerted and unrelenting effort to take possession of their own history and tell their own story. In doing so, not dwell in the past, but look at the future and look at it positively. I hope that comes across in the documentary.

Q. How did delegation members react to being on the campus of the former Carlisle Indian School and being in the Carlisle Barracks Post Cemetery?

A. It was really an emotional experience. Some of the young people said they could feel their relatives. They could feel the presence of the children that were there so long ago, and they immediately thought of their own younger brothers and sisters and imagined that this could have happened to them.

We were with them day and night, even in the hotel room where the kids were staying when they got the sad news [in 2017] that one of the three children disinterred was not one of the Arapaho kids. The gravesite had been misidentified. They allowed us to be there when they were essentially mourning what they thought was a failure in their undertaking. Their quest to get these children back.