5 Questions: Enola Miller House nears next step in restoration plan

Advocates may soon be ready for the next step in a plan to restore and re-purpose the Enola Miller House in East Pennsboro Township.

In late March 2021, the stone building was moved 1,300 feet uphill from where it stood for about 180 years to a one-acre lot donated by the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.

The move was bittersweet for supporters who tried for years to keep the building at its original site in the face of mounting development pressure.

The 1841 home is the birthplace of Enola Miller, namesake of the town of Enola. The building was listed on the Cumberland County Register of Historic Places in spring 2018.

The plan is for the Historical Society of East Pennsboro to develop the house into office and exhibit space, along with a visitors’ center and a living history reproduction of how Miller lived.

Eventually, the society wants to relocate its operation to the site. There are also plans to construct a pole building on the acre to provide space for research, education programs and storage for artifacts.

In today’s 5 Questions, The Sentinel gave Jim Leonard, Historical Society executive director, the opportunity to delve deeper into plans for the Enola Miller House:

Q: Were there any problems or reports of damage from the move?

A: The house made the move mostly without a hitch. No major damage. Some small cracks in the plaster.

Q: What work has been done to the building site and house exterior?

A: The entrance from Miller Street is complete and the land has been graded.

Q: What work is planned in the next several months?

A: We will be given ownership very soon from the CAIU. We are working with a builder and the township, planning to build on the site a new Historical Society home behind the [Enola Miller] House. Once we are relocated from 410 Cherry St. to 51 Miller St., we will get to work on the house.

Q: How much money has been raised to restore and repurpose the home? Are donations still needed?

A: We have about $20,000 raised selling pavers for the walkways and front porch.

Q: Are you looking for volunteers?

A: Not right now. We’re currently training two new volunteers and expect to see two more at the end of November.