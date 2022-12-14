5 Questions: Book by U.S. Army War College professor earns prize in military history

History had Kevin Weddle surrounded by key sites from a bygone era.

The career Army officer was serving a stint as a military history professor at West Point when he became captivated by the American Revolution.

“It was such a special place for someone who loves history,” the retired colonel said, recalling such nearby locations as Fort Ticonderoga and the battlefields of Oriskany, Bennington and Saratoga.

His time as a teacher at the U.S. Military Academy provided grist for the mill that later became his award-winning book, “The Compleat Victory: Saratoga and the American Revolution.”

“Military history is critically important because conflict has been with us from the beginning,” said Weddle, now a civilian professor of military theory and strategy at the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks.

“Human nature being what it is, conflict will never go away,” he said. “So, it’s critically important for us to understand war, its causes and its conduct. There is no better tool for developing senior leaders than the study of military history.”

A decade ago, Weddle was asked to submit a book proposal on the Saratoga campaign to the Oxford University Press for its Pivotal Moments in American History series.

“To me, it was the most fascinating campaign of the war,” Weddle said, describing how, during the summer and fall of 1777, two British armies invaded New York from Canada in a bid to meet up with a third force coming up the Hudson River.

“Their goal was to split the more rebellious northern colonies from the less problematic middle and southern colonies,” Weddle said. Had it gone as planned, the Revolution could have ended with a British victory.

In today’s 5 Questions, The Sentinel gave Weddle the opportunity to delve deeper into the research and findings of his book that recently earned him the Gilder Lehrman Prize for Military History:

Q: What drew you to the subject matter?

A: The Saratoga campaign lasted over five months and consisted of 11 battles and engagements. The campaign was complex, fluid and multidimensional, shaped by countless interactions and contingencies that played out over hundreds of square miles of mostly forbidding wilderness terrain. The personalities involved were as fascinating as any you will ever encounter. It started with a complex British plan to end the war in 1777 and ended with the surrender of a British army that changed the very character of the American Revolution. The campaign was one of the most consequential in American history. All those things and more drew me to the Saratoga campaign.

Q: What was your premise and how did you go about researching it?

A: I didn’t go into the project with any firm premise, but soon after I began my research, it became clear that there would be two major threads that I would weave throughout the narrative: military strategy and leadership.

My goal was to write a compelling narrative that made sense of the very complex and pivotal Saratoga campaign. I wanted the reader to understand how the fatally flawed British military strategy for 1777, combined with superior American leadership from Gen. George Washington on down, determined the outcome of the campaign that helped ensure American independence.

I did extensive research at the David Library of the American Revolution, Washington’s Crossing, PA, the Clements Library at the University of Michigan and the Society of the Cincinnati Library in Washington, D.C., to name just a few of the places I visited. I also spent weeks conducting research at our own Army Heritage and Education Center.

Fortunately for historians these days, many valuable sources have been digitized and are available on the web, but there is still no substitute for digging into dusty manuscripts and books. Last, but not least, I visited all the major sites related to the campaign, which was critical to gain a full understanding of just what happened. You can read numerous accounts of a battle, you can pore over maps all day long, but there is no substitute for walking the ground where these key events happened.

Q: What were your findings regarding the campaign?

A: The bottom line is that the British military strategy for 1777 was hopelessly muddled and uncoordinated. What was supposed to be a single synchronized strategy designed to end the war instead morphed into two separate uncoordinated strategies through a series of failures, missteps and misunderstandings.

Part of the problem was the British decision-makers in London, including King George III, tried to micromanage the war from 3,000 miles away, which was very difficult in the late 18th century when it could take six to eight weeks to send a message across the Atlantic. I argue that because of this fatally flawed strategy, the British essentially lost the campaign months before [British Lt. Gen. John] Burgoyne and the Americans faced off on the battlefield in September and October of 1777.

The vast majority of leaders on both sides at the colonel level and below were very good. With few exceptions, they led by example from the front, they cared for their men, and they believed in their cause and mission. The major difference between the two sides was at the senior leader level, both military and civilian. The bottom line is that the American leaders at the top, despite having to work through their own problems, simply did a better job than the British during the Saratoga campaign.

One more major finding was the central role that George Washington played in the American victory at Saratoga. Even though the American commander in chief was 300 miles away, Washington was actively involved, providing direction, advice, and encouragement to the American commanders. He also dispatched some of his best leaders to assist, notably Maj. Gens. Benedict Arnold and Benjamin Lincoln. Finally, he sent much-needed supplies and reinforcements, including his most elite force, Col. Daniel Morgan’s riflemen. Washington viewed the war in a holistic manner, considering all the theaters of war and actively coordinating all the various subordinate commanders’ efforts. This was in stark contrast to the performance of the British commander in chief.

Q: Was there anything that stood out as surprising or shocking to you?

A: I was amazed at the remarkable resilience shown throughout the campaign by the American soldiers and their leaders. They had numerous opportunities to throw in the towel after several devastating setbacks in the summer of 1777, but they did not.

First and foremost, the British captured the American held Fort Ticonderoga, thought impregnable by many, with surprising ease early in the campaign. The loss was a devastating and unexpected shock that shattered the morale of soldiers, officers and political leaders. Maj. Gen. Philip Schuyler, the American commander of the Northern Army, initially found himself out of his depth. Despite initial panic, Schuyler made a series of decisions that started to turn things around. Many of the units that lost Ticonderoga in a manner that many Americans viewed as disgraceful, bounced back and fought very well throughout the rest of the campaign and were there when the British surrendered at Saratoga.

Another episode that stands out to me is the siege of Fort Stanwix. I knew very little about this part of the campaign before I started working on the book, yet it became one of my favorite stories. Stanwix controlled access to the Mohawk River valley and stood in the way of one of the two British invading forces. The small, plucky Patriot garrison found themselves heavily outnumbered only a few weeks after the loss of Ticonderoga. However, due largely to the inspiring leadership of a young American colonel, they acquitted themselves very well, withstanding a 22-day siege, and forcing the much larger British force to retreat to Canada. They were determined not to “make a Ticonderoga of it.”

Q: What are your thoughts on receiving the Gilder Lehrman Prize for Military History? Just what does that award mean in military history circles?

A: The Gilder Lehrman Prize is bestowed in recognition of the best book in the field of military history published in English during the previous calendar year. The five other finalists, picked from a pool of 96 books submitted for the prize, were just outstanding, so I am incredibly honored and humbled that the distinguished jurors unanimously selected "The Compleat Victory."