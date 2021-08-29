Historical homes you can own in the Cumberland County area

Beautiful Georgetown II model being built by McNaughton Homes in prestigious Wilshire Estates. Welcome to this nearly 2600 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath craftsman style beauty set on a .46 acre level, corner home-site. The location is super convenient and yet nestled within a quiet community. The 1st floor greets you with an oversized foyer, powder room, living/dining room combo, gourmet kitchen featuring quality cabinetry with soft auto close doors and drawers, accented with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, quartz countertops, island and spacious pantry all open to the family room showcasing the gas fireplace with craftsman style mantel and shiplap detail above. Off of the oversized 2 car side entry garage you can enter through the mudroom complete with bench and pegs. This home boasts an amazing master ensuite upstairs with private wet room. Immerse yourself in this masterbath, featuring a vaulted ceiling, skylights, transom window and soaking tub set in the oversized tiled shower area you won't want to leave! Three other bedrooms, 2nd full bath and laundry room complete the upper level. Basement is ready to finish now or later. Take comfort in knowing this home has solid, continuous poured concrete 9' high basement walls that have been waterproofed and offers a 10 year warranty. Home is energy efficient and HERS tested. Home to complete this summer. Come make this your next home, you'll be glad you did!
4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $525,900
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $465,990
The Sheffield single-family home floorplan offers 2,655-3,808 sq ft of living space with 4 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4-6 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths and attached 3-car garage. Inside the home, the first floor offers an extra wide entryway and incredible sightlines to the open living room and dining room space. The large gourmet kitchen opens to an oversized great room and offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, along with a large prep island and breakfast area lined with floor to ceiling windows. A 3-car garage leads into a functional Friend's Entry, storage closet and powder room. The Sheffield has the option of a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a finished lower level gameroom option. Upstairs is a centrally located gameroom between a laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths including the Owner's Retreat featuring two large walk-in closets, a dressing area and luxury bath. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $473,990
The Lewis single-family home floorplan offers 2,750-3,810 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, an open 2-story entryway greets you with incredible sightlines to the connected living room and extra wide great room. The open gourmet kitchen offers tons of cabinet and counter space, including a large prep island, a breakfast area and an optional walk-in pantry. An oversized garage leads into a functional Friend's Entry, laundry room, half bath and storage closet. The Lewis comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a lower level lounge option. Upstairs, you're greeted by a gameroom that's open to below, which leads to the kids' wing of the home. The kids' wing features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 with walk-in closets and 1 with a connected full bathroom, providing all the space your family needs. The Owner's Retreat includes a huge walk-in closet, dressing area and luxury Owner's Bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $516,990
The Mayfair single-family home floorplan offers 3,566-5,002 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4-5 bedrooms, 3.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the first floor offers an open entryway and incredible sightlines to the living room and dining room. The large gourmet kitchen opens to an oversized great room and offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, including a large prep island and an included walk-in pantry. An oversized garage leads into a functional Friend's Entry, laundry room, study and walk-in storage closet. The Mayfair has the option of a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a finished lower level lounge option complete with a gameroom, snack bar and bathroom. Upstairs is a centrally located gameroom between 4 bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, including the Owner's Retreat featuring two large walk-in closets, a dressing area and luxury bath. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $449,990
The Harwood single-family home floorplan offers 2,188-2,929 sq ft of first-floor living with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has a formal room on one side and a separate laundry room on the other side leading to the 2-car garage on the other. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room overflowing into the full kitchen and breakfast area. Tucked away off the great room is a large first-floor Owner's Retreat with a walk-in closet and a private Owner's Bath. The Harwood comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space with finished gameroom or lower level retreat options. The second floor has a versatile upper gallery space with two bedrooms and full bath with an option to include an additional bed and bathroom. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $468,990
The Finch single-family home floorplan offers 2,414-3,104 sq ft of first-floor living with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has a formal room on one side, and a separate laundry room leading to the 2 car garage on the other. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room overflowing into the full kitchen and breakfast area. Tucked away off the great room is a large first-floor Owner's Retreat with 2 walk-in closets and a private Owner's Bath. The Finch comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space with finished gameroom or lower level retreat options. The second floor has a versatile upper gallery space with two bedrooms and full bath. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet or changing bathroom layouts. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $443,990
The Lowell single-family home floorplan offers 2,356-2,758 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, a wide entry is flanked by a living room and dining room. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room open to the gourmet kitchen with large dine-in island, direct dining room access, and breakfast area. The Friend's Entry has a large storage closet, a powder room, and conveniently connects the 2-car garage to the kitchen. The Lowell comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a lower level gameroom option. Upstairs is an upper gallery with a centrally located laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths including the Owner's Retreat featuring two large walk-in closets, a dressing area and luxury bath. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet or changing bathroom layouts. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $537,990
The Charlotte single-family home floorplan offers 3,704-4,092 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4-5 bedrooms, 2.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. A spacious front porch leads into an extra wide entry with sightlines into the 2-story great room and through the dining room directly into your extra-large eat-in kitchen with prep island breakfast area. The Charlotte has an extra-wide garage and functional friend's entry with storage closet and powder room. Tucked back off the great room is a spacious private study with oversized windows. The Charlotte has the option of a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a lower level gameroom finish option. Upstairs, enjoy open views to the great room below from the upper gallery. The kid's wing includes 3 large bedrooms complete with walk-in closets and a shared full bath. The laundry room is conveniently tucked away right off the Owner's Retreat, which a spacious walk-in closet and a full luxury bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $492,990
The Wagner single-family home floorplan offers 3,061-4,689 sq ft of living space with 4 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. A spacious front porch leads into an extra wide entry with sightlines back into the 2-story great room and through the dining room directly into your large eat-in kitchen with prep island and extra cabinet space. Choose to include a wall of windows along the back of your expanded 2-story great room to truly maximize your homesite views. The Wagner offers an extra-wide garage and friend's entry with lockers, storage closet and half bath. Tucked back off the great room is a private study with oversized windows and the option to include library panel detail or bookcases. Upstairs, take advantage of open views to the great room below from the upper gallery. The kid's wing also includes 3 large bedrooms complete with spacious closets and 2 full baths, 1 of which is connected to a bedroom. The laundry room complete is conveniently tucked away right off the Owner's Retreat, which offers 2 walk-in closets and luxury bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $400,000
Welcome to Tattersall, a new neighborhood in Mechanicsburg School District offering single-family homes close to everything. Discover timeless architecture, stunning streetscapes and all of the thoughtful details that set a Charter neighborhood apart. Join the Priority Club today to learn more!