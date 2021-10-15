Historic Ramp Covered Bridge reopens to traffic in western Cumberland County

Cumberland County's last operational covered bridge reopened to traffic Friday, county officials announced in a news release.

Ramp Bridge, which crosses the Conodoguinet creek in Hopewell Township in western Cumberland County, is now open to traffic after being closed since September 2020. The bridge was slated for a full rehabilitation in the fall of 2020 to address deterioration and damage from natural causes and vehicular accidents on the bridge, county officials said. However, an accident on the bridge in September 2020 led to its immediate closure and it remained closed until it passed inspection Friday.

The bridge, which carries 250 vehicles a day, is located near Newburg and dates to the 19th century. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, county officials said.

The 130-foot long bridge has a 3-ton weight limit and was subjected to overweight loads in the past. With the new approaches, curbing and tighter radius, it will keep overweight vehicles from using the structure.

The covered bridge was built in 1882 using the Burr Arch Truss design. The Burr Arch truss, as the design became known, used two long arches, resting on abutments on either end, that typically sandwiched a multiple kingpost structure.

Repairs to the bridge were completed by Jay Fulkroad and Sons of McAlisterville at a cost of $788,777.

