Highlights of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show

Mary Klaus
For The Sentinel
Here are some highlights of this year's Pennsylvania Farm Show:
Saturday, Jan. 7: Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship, 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., New Holland Arena; Pennsylvania State Police Drill Team Demonstration, 1 p.m., New Holland Arena; and Farm Show Fashions With a Flair, 5 p.m., Banquet Hall.
Sunday, Jan. 8: Cowboy Church, 9:30 a.m., New Holland Arena; and Draft Horse Hitched Competition, noon, New Holland Arena;
Monday, Jan. 9: Pennsylvania State FFA Association Mid-Winter Convention, 2 p.m., New Holland Arena; Beef Cattle Supreme Champion, 3 p.m., Equine Arena; and Square Dance Parade followed by Competition at 6:45 p.m., New Holland Arena.
Tuesday, Jan. 10: Mini Horse and Mini Pony Pulling, 9 a.m., New Holland Arena; Sale of Champions at 9:30 a.m., Small Arena; Championship Horse Pulling, 1:30 p.m.. New Holland Arena; Angrapalooza, 5 p.m., Small Arena; Horse Show Pitching, Hoe Down Throw Down Olympics, Dance and Games, 6:30 p.m., New Holland Arena; and Celebrity Feed Scurry, 6:30 p.m. in the Equine Arena.
Wednesday, Jan. 11: Youth Fleece to Shawl Contest, 10 a.m., Small Arena; Tractor Square Dancing, Noon and 7 p.m., Equine Arena; Tractor Parade, 1 p.m., Equine Arena; Sheep-to-Shawl contest, 3 p.m., Small Arena; and Bid Calling Contest, 5:30 p.m., Banquet Hall.
Thursday, Jan. 12: Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship Contest, 8 a.m., Northwest Hall; Exceptional Rodeo, 1 p.m., New Holland Arena; and Open Meat Breeding Sheep Show, 2:30 p.m., Small Arena.
Friday, Jan. 13: Open Sheep Show, Small Arena, 8 a.m.; Open Dairy Goat Show, 8 a.m., Northwest Hall; Supreme Champion of Dairy Breeds, 2 p.m., Equine Arena; and Celebrity Cow Milking Contest, 2:30 p.m., Equine Arena.
Saturday, Jan. 14: Farm Class Horse Pulling Competition, 9:30 a.m., Equine Arena; Cumberland County 4-H Club Drill Team, Noon, Equine Arena; and Apple Sale, 1 p.m., Main Exhibition Hall.
For more information, visit
www.farmshow.pa.gov and or follow the Farm Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Photos: Scenes from the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show
A steer rests on a bed of hay during the 2022 PA Farm Show on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Dylan Fessler, 17, of Robesonia, dries his crossbred steer Saturday morning at the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Participants get ready before the start of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship at the 2022 PA Farm Show Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Homemade apple pies wait to be judged on Saturday, Jan.8, 2022, during the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest at the 2022 PA Farm Show.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Participants pause before the start of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship at the 2022 PA Farm Show Saturday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jayden Patrick, of Reading, warms up before the start of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship Saturday.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Brock Beltz, of Palmyra, takes off his hat for the national anthem before the start of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Russell Moore, 10, of Mt. Pleasant, heats up his riding rope to create a better grip before the CD Calf Riding competition, part of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
A black Angus rests on a bed of hay during the 2022 PA Farm Show on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Dozens of apple pies are judged during the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest at the 2022 PA Farm Show on Saturday.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Customers look over the wide variety of maple syrups and products at the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
High school competitors participate in the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship during the 2022 PA Farm Show on Saturday.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Isabella Haley, 11, of JMP Cattle Co., Stroudsburg, walks her 2-year-old Simmental heifer to the stall at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Tim Kaltenbach Sr., left, and Garrett Kaltenbach, 14, get their Boer goat ready for showing during the Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A goat pops his head up to get a look around his pen during the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show. For more on goats at the Farm Show, see page A7.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Kenzie Stadtmiller, 16, carefully grooms a Hampshire lamb for showing Saturday.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
The 2022 PA Farm Show showcases the wide variety of products that are grown in Pennsylvania.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
The 2022 PA Farm Show showcases the wide variety of products that are produced in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Riders warm up their horses before the start of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship Saturday.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trevor Gettys, of Carlisle, lassos a calf during the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship's Junior Ribbon Roping competition at the 2022 PA Farm Show.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Kris Hicks, of Rhinebeck, New York, carefully trims a Herford for showing during the 2022 PA Farm Show on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Gavin Gettys, of Carlisle, lassos a calf during the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship's Junior Ribbon Roping competition.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
High school competitors participate in the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship during the 2022 PA Farm Show Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.