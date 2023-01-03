Highlights of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show

Here are some highlights of this year's Pennsylvania Farm Show:

Saturday, Jan. 7: Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship, 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., New Holland Arena; Pennsylvania State Police Drill Team Demonstration, 1 p.m., New Holland Arena; and Farm Show Fashions With a Flair, 5 p.m., Banquet Hall.

Sunday, Jan. 8: Cowboy Church, 9:30 a.m., New Holland Arena; and Draft Horse Hitched Competition, noon, New Holland Arena;

Monday, Jan. 9: Pennsylvania State FFA Association Mid-Winter Convention, 2 p.m., New Holland Arena; Beef Cattle Supreme Champion, 3 p.m., Equine Arena; and Square Dance Parade followed by Competition at 6:45 p.m., New Holland Arena.

Tuesday, Jan. 10: Mini Horse and Mini Pony Pulling, 9 a.m., New Holland Arena; Sale of Champions at 9:30 a.m., Small Arena; Championship Horse Pulling, 1:30 p.m.. New Holland Arena; Angrapalooza, 5 p.m., Small Arena; Horse Show Pitching, Hoe Down Throw Down Olympics, Dance and Games, 6:30 p.m., New Holland Arena; and Celebrity Feed Scurry, 6:30 p.m. in the Equine Arena.

Wednesday, Jan. 11: Youth Fleece to Shawl Contest, 10 a.m., Small Arena; Tractor Square Dancing, Noon and 7 p.m., Equine Arena; Tractor Parade, 1 p.m., Equine Arena; Sheep-to-Shawl contest, 3 p.m., Small Arena; and Bid Calling Contest, 5:30 p.m., Banquet Hall.

Thursday, Jan. 12: Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship Contest, 8 a.m., Northwest Hall; Exceptional Rodeo, 1 p.m., New Holland Arena; and Open Meat Breeding Sheep Show, 2:30 p.m., Small Arena.

Friday, Jan. 13: Open Sheep Show, Small Arena, 8 a.m.; Open Dairy Goat Show, 8 a.m., Northwest Hall; Supreme Champion of Dairy Breeds, 2 p.m., Equine Arena; and Celebrity Cow Milking Contest, 2:30 p.m., Equine Arena.

Saturday, Jan. 14: Farm Class Horse Pulling Competition, 9:30 a.m., Equine Arena; Cumberland County 4-H Club Drill Team, Noon, Equine Arena; and Apple Sale, 1 p.m., Main Exhibition Hall.

