High Wind Watch issued for Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch that will be in effect from noon Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The watch affects most of the southcentral region, including Cumberland, Perry, Dauphin, Franklin, Adams, York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

The weather service said northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 50 to 60 mph are possible Friday.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, with widespread power outages possible Friday, the weather service said. Travel could also be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0