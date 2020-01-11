The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch in effect from late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
The NWS said winds will be steady at 15 to 30 mph with a few gusts of 55 to 60 mph possible. The strongest wind gusts will likely occur from just after midnight into the predawn hours of Sunday, around and shortly after the time of a strong cold frontal passage.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.