High Road Brewing Co. debuts with taproom opening Nov. 24 at Walden in Silver Spring Township

A new brewery will join the Cumberland County beer scene when High Road Brewing Co. opens a pair of locations in the next few months.

Matt Flinchbaugh, the longtime owner of Flinchy's Restaurant in Lower Allen Township, plans to initiate his High Road brand with the High Road Taproom opening Nov. 24 in the Walden community in Silver Spring Township at 146 Walden Way. Flinchbaugh also owns and operates Home Slice, a pizza shop in Walden.

“We are blessed with a huge following of beer connoisseurs, and owning a brewery in my hometown has been a dream for years,” Flinchbaugh said in a news release from LM Gnazzo Promotion Strategies. "I’m familiar with this community and am excited to offer customers quality craft beers along with fresh locally grown and produced foods in a relaxing family-friendly atmosphere."

The three-seat taproom will feature food items served by Flinchy’s, Home Slice and other Walden restaurants. The facility will feature indoor and outdoor seating and new craft brews poured from 12 taps.

Flinchbaugh plans to open the main High Road Brewing Co. site in Camp Hill Borough by summer of 2022. The three-level bar is planned for Neighbors & Smith office complex at 1801 Market St. in Camp Hill. High Road joins other retailers at the complex including One Good Woman, Little Black Dress and Plum Bottom shoes.

Camp Hill residents voted in 2017 to reverse the town's dry status for serving alcohol. High Road, which will be the first business in Camp Hill to manufacture beer, will have an outdoor patio, indoor dining spaces on three levels, a two-sided bar with garage doors that will open into the restaurant, a takeout area, private dining spaces and mezzanine overlooking Camp Hill Borough, according to the news release.

“We are excited to create a live brewery where you can watch our brewmaster create some of central PA’s best craft beers in a new and distinctive atmosphere," Flinchbaugh said.

