High heat rolls into Cumberland County again as region stacks up days with temperatures in the 90s

Sitting 16 days into July, Cumberland County has featured nine days where temperatures reached into the 90s.
That string of high heat continues with forecasters calling for temperatures into the mid-90s for the next week.
"The nice part about the first half of this week is that despite the warmth, the humidity has remained under control," ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara said. "However, winds shifted to the east overnight, and the mugginess will return (Thursday)."
And that humidity stays in place through the weekend, when temperatures jump even higher, Thackara said. The ABC27 forecast calls for high temperatures of 95 degrees or above Saturday through Tuesday.
With the heat wave in the forecast, the state Department of Health issued a reminder to Pennsylvania residents to be wary of the impact of heat on the elderly and other vulnerable populations.
“The combination of heat and humidity can be deadly for people who are not able to keep themselves cool,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Exposure to high temperatures for long periods of time can cause heat exhaustion or heat strokes. We ask all Pennsylvanians to be a good neighbor and check on those who may have limited mobility or may not have a way to escape the heat.”
The DOH said people who are at-risk of developing heat-related health conditions during high temperatures include infants and young children, people aged 65 and older, people with chronic medical conditions, and those who must work outdoors.
The DOH offers these reminders:
Remember to wear
- Lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing;
- A hat or visor;
- Sunglasses; and
- SPF 30 or higher sunscreen with broad spectrum coverage (reapply as necessary).
To stay hydrated
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day – do not wait until you are thirsty.
- Outdoor workers should drink between two and four cups of water every hour.
- Avoid consuming caffeinated, alcoholic or sugary beverages.
- Replace salt lost from sweating by drinking fruit juice or sports drinks.
To safely exercise
- Limit outdoor exercise and stay indoors in air conditioning on hot days.
- Exercise early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid the hottest part of the day. (11 a.m.-3 p.m.)
- Pace yourself when you run, walk, or otherwise exert your body.
To protect others
- Never leave children, older adults or pets in a vehicle.
- Check on those who may be more at risk of developing health issues from extreme temperatures like infants and young children, people aged 65 and older, and people with chronic medical conditions.
For more information on how to deal with the heat and other natural disasters, visit www.health.pa.gov or follow the Department of Health on Facebook and Twitter.
