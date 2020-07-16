High heat rolls into Cumberland County again as region stacks up days with temperatures in the 90s

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sitting 16 days into July, Cumberland County has featured nine days where temperatures reached into the 90s.

That string of high heat continues with forecasters calling for temperatures into the mid-90s for the next week.

"The nice part about the first half of this week is that despite the warmth, the humidity has remained under control," ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara said. "However, winds shifted to the east overnight, and the mugginess will return (Thursday)."

And that humidity stays in place through the weekend, when temperatures jump even higher, Thackara said. The ABC27 forecast calls for high temperatures of 95 degrees or above Saturday through Tuesday.

With the heat wave in the forecast, the state Department of Health issued a reminder to Pennsylvania residents to be wary of the impact of heat on the elderly and other vulnerable populations.

“The combination of heat and humidity can be deadly for people who are not able to keep themselves cool,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Exposure to high temperatures for long periods of time can cause heat exhaustion or heat strokes. We ask all Pennsylvanians to be a good neighbor and check on those who may have limited mobility or may not have a way to escape the heat.”