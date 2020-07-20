High heat Monday in Cumberland County, temps in the 90s throughout the week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After reaching 100 degrees yesterday for the first time since 2012, the Midstate is staring at seven straight days of 90-degree heat this week.

ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara said Sunday's high temperature reached 100 degrees at Harrisburg International Airport. The region's record high for the date was 101 degree in 1991.

Central Pennsylvania faces a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Monday, with high temps expected to reach 97 degrees with humidity and a continued dry period for the region.

Thackara said a weak front will move through the region Monday, however, shower and storm chances remain very limited. The one thing the front will help with is to slightly lower the humidity by this evening. Therefore, tonight won’t be as muggy with lows in the 70s.

A stray storm could pop-up Tuesday, but storm chances are best by Wednesday and Thursday as a trough moves into the Great Lakes. The best chance for rain looks to be Thursday afternoon with the next cold front.

While temperatures do fall a few degrees by the end of this week, next weekend could see another rebound back to the mid-90s.