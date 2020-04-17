High demand, limited supply in COVID-19 crisis pushes food banks to limit

Doris Little is scared, and not just for herself.
At age 60, the COVID-19 pandemic is a significant health risk for her, as well as a financial one. But she’s just as concerned for the young people who she suspects will feel the fallout in a much more lasting way.
“I had some money put aside,” said Little, who was recently laid off from her job as an in-home nurses’ aide. “If this goes on much longer, I’ll be hurting. But all of those young ones out there ... the younger generation that’s trying to make it, this is rough on them.”
Little was one of hundreds of clients who lined up in their cars at noon on Tuesday for the first day of this month’s food distribution week at Project SHARE, Carlisle’s food pantry, where CEO Bob Weed said the nonprofit organization was stretched thin.
“We’re OK right now, but I can tell you we’re going to need additional financial help on down the road,” Weed said. “We can’t go too long without additional financial support.”
Over the last month, food banks and pantries including Project SHARE have been pinched both on the supply side and the demand side.
A usual Tuesday during Project SHARE’s bulk distribution week at its Orange Street warehouse would draw a little over 200 families, Weed said, but April’s first day looked to be pushing 300. Seventy new families have registered since the last distribution, more than double the typical number of new clients.
During the other three weeks of the month, Project SHARE provides service at its Farm Stand location on Lincoln Street, where a typical week of 200 families visiting went up to 312 last week, Weed said.
Project SHARE can meet the demand, but not indefinitely, Weed said. The charity’s financial strain comes from the fact that it must buy more food, as opposed to the surplus it usually receives from grocery stores for free.
“I don’t want anybody to think they’ve cut us off,” Weed said. “It’s just not as much as it used to be.”
The reason is simple, said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, of which Project SHARE is a partner. With more Americans cooped up at home due to the pandemic, not eating out and picking grocery store shelves clean, the amount of remainders stores are donating to charity has plummeted.
“That creates a problem for broader food banking,” said Arthur, whose agency is responsible for the bulk acquisition of food for over 1,000 partner programs in a 27-county region.
Arthur said grocery donors like the Giant Co. are still able to supply sufficient fresh produce, eggs, frozen meats and others, but shelf-stable foods are in very short supply.
“If you try to go out on the market and get that right now, we’ve had some success, but we have a small full-time team on it,” Arthur said. “We’re pulling all the strings we can, but [the suppliers] are just squeezed.”
Purchases and finances
Weed said Project SHARE had fortunately purchased a full tractor-trailer load of canned goods in early March, before the crisis set in. But the agency’s cash reserves will be depleted within a few weeks if it has to continue to buy at the same rate, especially since many of it’s regular donors among local businesses are hurting as well.
While the organization accepts in-kind donations, Weed said Project SHARE, because it is buying in bulk, can get between two and two-and-a-half times the amount of canned goods per dollar as can a person shopping retail.
“The best thing to do is to give us the money and we’ll do the shopping for you,” Weed said.
The scale of the problem only gets larger as you move up the ladder. In the past month, Arthur said, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has spent an extra $400,000 to $500,000 on food for the COVID-19 crisis, and shipped 50% more food to its partner agencies relative to the monthlong period before that.
At the current rate of demand, Arthur said he could end up spending an extra $2 million by June, relative to normal food bank operations.
At Project SHARE’s Tuesday distribution, the increased demand — and anxiety — was clear as Carlisle-area residents queued up their cars to load pre-selected packages of food into their trunks. Project SHARE normally allows clients to come into its warehouse and shop themselves, Weed said, but the COVID-19 danger forced the adoption of a drive-thru system.
Some cars were filled with long-time clients, while others were new families. Most said they recently lost work.
One woman, who preferred to go only by her last name, Ms. Evans, said her compromised immune system meant that she could no longer work her warehouse job. The company offered her a short-term disability plan.
“That still cuts your paycheck in half, basically,” she said. “You’ve got to pick and choose what you can afford to pay at the moment.”
Another client, who was coming to Project SHARE for the first time, said she and her husband had both been laid off in mid-March. They have three children and, like many Pennsylvanians, said they haven’t received their approvals for unemployment compensation from the state. With 1.4 million Pennsylvania workers filing for unemployment in less than a month, state help lines perpetually clogged.
“We’ve both applied but it hasn’t been approved yet,” she said. “But bills don’t stop, the mortgage doesn’t stop.”
The most immediate social insurance would be to give people food, but direct public funding for food banks is few and far between. While government assistance exists, it pales in comparison to private donations. Of Project SHARE’s roughly $1 million annual budget, about $40,000 comes from state grants, Weed estimated.
The organization, as a nonprofit company, has applied for a small business loan through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, Weed said. That program, part of the federal CARES Act passed in response to the pandemic, allocated $350 billion for small business loans that are forgivable by the federal government if 75% or more of the cash is used to maintain payroll.
As of Tuesday, the federal Small Business Administration said Pennsylvania businesses had received a collective $10 billion out of $250 billion disbursed, with congressional leaders currently wrangling over adding money to the loan pool officials said on Thursday was exhausted.
“Assuming that comes through, that should free up some cash flow to make sure we have food on the shelves,” Weed said.
The food bank system nationally, Arthur said, is also counting on $100 million pledged by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to Feeding America, which will trickle down to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and ultimately local distributor banks like Project SHARE.
“We will receive a slug of that, but I can tell you this crisis is going to be measured in months, and our portion of that may be several weeks worth of crisis response expenses,” Arthur said. “It’s a big help, but it’s not a replacement for our local donors.”
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
