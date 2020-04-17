High demand, limited supply in COVID-19 crisis pushes food banks to limit

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Doris Little is scared, and not just for herself.

At age 60, the COVID-19 pandemic is a significant health risk for her, as well as a financial one. But she’s just as concerned for the young people who she suspects will feel the fallout in a much more lasting way.

“I had some money put aside,” said Little, who was recently laid off from her job as an in-home nurses’ aide. “If this goes on much longer, I’ll be hurting. But all of those young ones out there ... the younger generation that’s trying to make it, this is rough on them.”

Little was one of hundreds of clients who lined up in their cars at noon on Tuesday for the first day of this month’s food distribution week at Project SHARE, Carlisle’s food pantry, where CEO Bob Weed said the nonprofit organization was stretched thin.

“We’re OK right now, but I can tell you we’re going to need additional financial help on down the road,” Weed said. “We can’t go too long without additional financial support.”

Over the last month, food banks and pantries including Project SHARE have been pinched both on the supply side and the demand side.