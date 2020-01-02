{{featured_button_text}}
Giant beer garden

Giant Food Store's Silver Spring Township's location has a Beer Garden and Eatery.

 Sentinel file

Here are the Top 25 employers in Cumberland County, as of the fourth quarter of 2018.

1. Federal government

2. Giant Food Stores LLC

3. State government

4. Amazon.com DEDC LLC

5. Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital

6. Chewy Inc.

7. Select Employment Services Inc.

8. Wal-Mart Associates Inc.

9. Cumberland Valley School District

10. Highmark Inc.

11. HGSS Inc.

12. Cumberland County

13. Dickinson College

14. Exel Inc.

15. Fry Communications Inc.

16. Messiah College

17. Pa. State System of Higher Education

18. HM Health Solutions Inc.

19. The Ames Companies Inc.

20. Rite Aid Headquarters Corporation

21. Old Dominion Freight Line

22. Carlisle Construction Materials Inc.

23. Novitas Solutions Inc.

24. Mechanicsburg Area School District

25. Members 1st Federal Credit Union

*Federal and state government entities aggregated

*State Government includes all state employment except Penn State University, SEPTA, PASSHE and PA College of Technology.

Source: Center for Workforce Information & Analysis from fourth quarter of 2018

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
2
0
7