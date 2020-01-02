Here are the Top 25 employers in Cumberland County, as of the fourth quarter of 2018.
1. Federal government
2. Giant Food Stores LLC
3. State government
4. Amazon.com DEDC LLC
5. Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital
6. Chewy Inc.
7. Select Employment Services Inc.
8. Wal-Mart Associates Inc.
9. Cumberland Valley School District
10. Highmark Inc.
11. HGSS Inc.
12. Cumberland County
13. Dickinson College
14. Exel Inc.
15. Fry Communications Inc.
16. Messiah College
17. Pa. State System of Higher Education
18. HM Health Solutions Inc.
19. The Ames Companies Inc.
20. Rite Aid Headquarters Corporation
21. Old Dominion Freight Line
22. Carlisle Construction Materials Inc.
23. Novitas Solutions Inc.
24. Mechanicsburg Area School District
25. Members 1st Federal Credit Union
*Federal and state government entities aggregated
*State Government includes all state employment except Penn State University, SEPTA, PASSHE and PA College of Technology.
Source: Center for Workforce Information & Analysis from fourth quarter of 2018