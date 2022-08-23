Here are the top 50 industries in Cumberland County

Here are the Top 50 industries based on number of employees in Cumberland County, as of the fourth quarter of 2021.
1. Warehousing and storage
2. Restaurants, eating places
3. Elementary and secondary schools
4. Employment services
5. Management of companies and enterprises
6. General freight trucking
7. National security and international affairs
8. Offices of physicians
9. Grocery stores
10. Insurance carriers
11. Colleges and universities
12. General medical and surgical hospitals
13. Individual and family services
14. Computer systems design and related services
15. Architectural and engineering services
16. Insurance agencies and brokerages
17. Executive, legislative and general government
18. Automobile dealers
19. Services to buildings and dwellings
20. General Merchandise Stores, including Warehouse Clubs and Supercenters
21. Continuing care, assisted living facilities
22. Management and technical consulting services
23. Building equipment contractors
24. Justice, public order, and safety activities
25. Couriers and express delivery services
26. Depository credit intermediation
27. Outpatient care centers
28. Special food services
29. Gasoline stations
30. Nursing care facilities, skilled nursing
31. Printing and related support activities
32. Offices of dentists
33. Department Stores
34. Offices of other health practitioners
35. Personal care services
36. Other amusement and recreation industries
37. Building material and supplies dealers
38. Rubber product manufacturing
39. Accounting and bookkeeping services
40. Home health care services
41. Automotive repair and maintenance
42. Building finishing contractors
43. Health and personal care stores
44. Legal services
45. Traveler accommodation
46. Dairy product manufacturing
47. Child day care services
48. Grocery and related product wholesalers
49. Other specialty trade contractors
50. Civic and social organizations