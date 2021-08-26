 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here are the top 50 industries in Cumberland County
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Here are the top 50 industries in Cumberland County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Restaurants

Pictured is Grand Illusion Hard Cider on West High Street in Carlisle. Restaurants and other eating places make up the second highest industry in Cumberland County.

Here are the Top 50 industries in Cumberland County, as of the fourth quarter of 2019.

1. Warehousing and storage

2. Restaurants, eating places

3. Elementary and secondary schools

4. Management of companies and enterprises

5. General freight trucking

6. Employment services

7. National security and international affairs

8. Grocery stores

9. Colleges and universities

10. Offices of physicians

11. Computer systems design and related services

12. Insurance carriers

13. Individual and family services

14. General medical and surgical hospitals

15. Architectural and engineering services

16. Insurance agencies and brokerages

17. Continuing care, assisted living facilities

18. Executive, legislative and general government

19. Automobile dealers

20. Services to buildings and dwellings

21. Justice, public order, and safety activities

22. Building equipment contractors

23. General Merchandise Stores, including Warehouse Clubs and Supercenters

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

24. Depository credit intermediation

25. Management and technical consulting services

26. Nursing care facilities, skilled nursing

27. Outpatient care centers

28. Couriers and express delivery services

29. Printing and related support activities

30. Gasoline stations

31. Special food services

32. Offices of dentists

33. Department Stores

34. Personal care services

35. Building material and supplies dealers

36. Offices of other health practitioners

37. Rubber product manufacturing

38. Other amusement and recreation industries

39. Accounting and bookkeeping services

40. Automotive repair and maintenance

41. Legal services

42. Health and personal care stores

43. Home health care services

44. Dairy product manufacturing

45. Child day care services

46. Building finishing contractors

47. Other professional and technical services

48. Cutlery and handtool manufacturing

49. Traveler accommodation

50. Animal slaughtering and processing

Source: Compiled by Sentinel staff from Center for Workforce Information & Analysis from fourth quarter of 2020

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tear gas used to disperse crowd at Kabul airport

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News