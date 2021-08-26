Here are the Top 50 industries in Cumberland County, as of the fourth quarter of 2019.
1. Warehousing and storage
2. Restaurants, eating places
3. Elementary and secondary schools
4. Management of companies and enterprises
5. General freight trucking
6. Employment services
7. National security and international affairs
8. Grocery stores
9. Colleges and universities
10. Offices of physicians
11. Computer systems design and related services
12. Insurance carriers
13. Individual and family services
14. General medical and surgical hospitals
15. Architectural and engineering services
16. Insurance agencies and brokerages
17. Continuing care, assisted living facilities
18. Executive, legislative and general government
19. Automobile dealers
20. Services to buildings and dwellings
21. Justice, public order, and safety activities
22. Building equipment contractors
23. General Merchandise Stores, including Warehouse Clubs and Supercenters
24. Depository credit intermediation
25. Management and technical consulting services
26. Nursing care facilities, skilled nursing
27. Outpatient care centers
28. Couriers and express delivery services
29. Printing and related support activities
30. Gasoline stations
31. Special food services
32. Offices of dentists
33. Department Stores
34. Personal care services
35. Building material and supplies dealers
36. Offices of other health practitioners
37. Rubber product manufacturing
38. Other amusement and recreation industries
39. Accounting and bookkeeping services
40. Automotive repair and maintenance
41. Legal services
42. Health and personal care stores
43. Home health care services
44. Dairy product manufacturing
45. Child day care services
46. Building finishing contractors
47. Other professional and technical services
48. Cutlery and handtool manufacturing
49. Traveler accommodation
50. Animal slaughtering and processing
Source: Compiled by Sentinel staff from Center for Workforce Information & Analysis from fourth quarter of 2020