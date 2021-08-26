Here are the Top 50 employers in Cumberland County, as of the fourth quarter of 2019.
1. Federal Government
2. Amazon.com Services Inc.
3. Giant Company
4. State Government
5. Penn State Health Life Lion LLC
6. Select Employment Services Inc.
7. United Parcel Service Inc.
8. Wal-Mart Associates Inc.
9. Chewy Inc.
10. Cumberland Valley School District
11. Cumberland County
12. Exel Inc.
13. Highmark Inc.
14. GEODIS Logistics LLC
15. Dickinson College
16. Messiah University
17. Ross Dress for Less Inc.
18. Fry Communications Inc.
19. Carlisle Construction Materials Inc.
20. PA State System of Higher Education
21. The AMES Companies Inc.
22. Penn State Community Medical Group
23. Mechanicsburg Area School District
24. Members 1st Federal Credit Union
25. Pinnacle Health Medical Services
26. Old Dominion Freight Line
27. PA Dental Service Corporation
28. UPS Ground Freight Inc.
29. ABF Freight Systems Inc.
30. Deloitte Consulting LLP
31. Gannett Fleming Inc.
32. Retail Business Services LLC
33. UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals
34. Novitas Solutions Inc.
35. Highmark Health
36. Karns Prime & Fancy Food Ltd
37. UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle
38. Home Depot
39. Weis Markets Inc.
40. Allen Distribution
41. Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation
42. Jacobson Warehouse Company Inc.
43. REM Staffing Inc.
44. Foot Locker Corporate Services Inc.
45. Elwood Staffing Services
46. YRC Inc.
47. Capital Area Intermediate Unit
48. Carlisle Area School District
49. West Shore School District
50. United Cerebral Palsy of Central PA
*Federal and state government entities aggregated *State Government includes all state employment except Penn State University, SEPTA, PASSHE and PA College of Technology.
Source: Center for Workforce Information & Analysis from fourth quarter of 2020