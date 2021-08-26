 Skip to main content
Here are the top 50 employers in Cumberland County
Here are the top 50 employers in Cumberland County

Amazon warehouse

The Amazon warehouse is located in Carlisle.

Here are the Top 50 employers in Cumberland County, as of the fourth quarter of 2019.

1. Federal Government

2. Amazon.com Services Inc.

3. Giant Company

4. State Government

5. Penn State Health Life Lion LLC

6. Select Employment Services Inc.

7. United Parcel Service Inc.

8. Wal-Mart Associates Inc.

9. Chewy Inc.

10. Cumberland Valley School District

11. Cumberland County

12. Exel Inc.

13. Highmark Inc.

14. GEODIS Logistics LLC

15. Dickinson College

16. Messiah University

17. Ross Dress for Less Inc.

18. Fry Communications Inc.

19. Carlisle Construction Materials Inc.

20. PA State System of Higher Education

21. The AMES Companies Inc.

22. Penn State Community Medical Group

23. Mechanicsburg Area School District

24. Members 1st Federal Credit Union

25. Pinnacle Health Medical Services

26. Old Dominion Freight Line

27. PA Dental Service Corporation

28. UPS Ground Freight Inc.

29. ABF Freight Systems Inc.

30. Deloitte Consulting LLP

31. Gannett Fleming Inc.

32. Retail Business Services LLC

33. UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals

34. Novitas Solutions Inc.

35. Highmark Health

36. Karns Prime & Fancy Food Ltd

37. UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle

38. Home Depot

39. Weis Markets Inc.

40. Allen Distribution

41. Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation

42. Jacobson Warehouse Company Inc.

43. REM Staffing Inc.

44. Foot Locker Corporate Services Inc.

45. Elwood Staffing Services

46. YRC Inc.

47. Capital Area Intermediate Unit

48. Carlisle Area School District

49. West Shore School District

50. United Cerebral Palsy of Central PA

*Federal and state government entities aggregated *State Government includes all state employment except Penn State University, SEPTA, PASSHE and PA College of Technology.

Source: Center for Workforce Information & Analysis from fourth quarter of 2020

