Here are the Top 50 employers in Cumberland County, as of the fourth quarter of 2021.
1. Federal Government
2. Amazon.com Services Inc.
3. Giant Company
4. State Government
5. Select Employment Services Inc.
6. Wal-Mart Associates Inc.
7. United Parcel Service Inc.
8. Holy Spirit Hospital
9. Cumberland Valley School District
10. Exel Inc
11. Cumberland County
12. Ross Dress for Less Inc.
13. Pinnacle Health Medical Services
14. Dickinson College
15. Highmark Inc.
16. Messiah University
17. Carlisle Construction Materials Inc.
18. GEODIS Logistics LLC
19. Fry Communications Inc.
20. UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals
21. Chewy Inc.
22. Members 1st Federal Credit Union
23. Deloitte Consulting LLP
24. Old Dominion Freight Line
25. Mechanicsburg Area School District
26. Elwood Staffing Services Inc.
27. PA Dental Service Corporation
28. ABF Freight Systems Inc.
29. PA State System of Higher Education
30. United Cerebral Palsy of Central PA
31. Penn State Community Medical Group
32. Foot Locker Corporate Services Inc.
33. Gannett Fleming Inc.
34. Highmark Health
35. UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle
36. Thredup Inc.
37. The AMES Companies Inc.
38. UPS Ground Freight Inc.
39. Novitas Solutions Inc.
40. West Shore Home LLC
41. Allen Distribution
42. Weis Markets Inc.
43. Carlisle Area School District
44. Aerotek Inc.
45. Capital Area Intermediate Unit
46. YRC Inc.
47. Karns
48. West Shore School District
49. Jacobson Warehouse Company Inc.
50. Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation *Federal and state government entities aggregated *State Government includes all state employment except Penn State University, SEPTA, PASSHE and PA College of Technology.
Source: Center for Workforce Information & Analysis from fourth quarter of 2021