Heavy rain expected Thursday afternoon, evening

After Wednesday evening's storm brought down trees and electrical wires, the National Weather Service said more showers and storms Thursday could cause some flooding issues.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The weather service said while the probability for hazardous weather Thursday is low, it does expect to see heavy rainfall across the state in the afternoon and evening hours.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms could form along and ahead of a slow-moving cold front, which could bring locally heavy rain of 1 to 2 inches in less than an hour Thursday afternoon into the evening, the weather service said.

The heavy rain may cause flooding of poor drainage areas and at some small streams. The weather service said brief, isolated occurrences of strong wind gusts are also possible with Thursday's storms.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0