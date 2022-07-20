Heat wave, high humidity to continue for Cumberland County through weekend

Residents should expect to see temperatures in the 90s potentially through Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures should remain in the low 90s, but the weather service said there will only be slight chances of showers Thursday, Sunday and Monday, which won’t do much to lower temperatures.

ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara said a cold front will graze the region Thursday, bringing with it a chance for showers in the morning, but it will be mostly dry for the next seven days.

“A stray T-storm is possible Sunday as the heat and humidity stick around, but the next best chance for any widespread significant rain might have to wait until early next week when another cold front comes through on Monday,” he said. “... The heat and humidity will be pretty uncomfortable with the potential for heat indices to approach triple digits at times later this week.”

Thackara said the heat is due to a ridge of high pressure moving over the eastern third of the country.

The Atlantic seaboard won’t be the only part of the country dealing with high temperatures, with Texas and the southwest seeing much higher temperatures this week. The Weather Prediction Center reported that heat alerts will cover more than 20 states Wednesday.

“Dangerous heat will continue to impact a large portion of the U.S. this week, with now more than 100 million people under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories,” the Weather Prediction Center said, adding that more than 80% of the US population will see a high above 90 degrees over the next seven days.

Europe has also seen some of the highest temperatures ever registered, with Britain reporting Tuesday the highest temperature on record at 104.4 degrees Fahrenheit, beating the previous record of 101.7 degrees in 2019, according to the Associated Press.

The heat wave in Europe has been blamed for fires in France and Spain, though the Associated Press reported that temperatures are expected to ease after the week of unusual heat.