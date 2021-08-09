Heat, storms return to Cumberland County

Monday kicked off what will be a long, hot week in Cumberland County and the region.

Monday may only have reached up to 90 degrees, but ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara said residents should expect temperatures even higher the rest of the week. Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be at 94, while Thursday and Friday could see even higher temperatures. The heat index on several days will near 100 degrees, Thackara said.

Though each day will see the chance of a scattered thunderstorm, Thackara said the overall pattern favors hot and dry weather for much of the seven to 10 days. Any storms that do come to the area will likely be spotty with no days likely to see a washout, he said.

There may not be much rain in the forecast, but Thackara said the humidity will intensify this week, which will raise the heat index.

A break in the heat won’t arrive until the weekend. Thackara said that by Sunday, the weather will feel more comfortable and the daily threat for storms will diminish. Temperatures over the weekend are still expected to reach the mid- to high 80s.

