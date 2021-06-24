Heat, humidity on the way starting this weekend

The last two days have seen sunny skies, pleasant temperatures and low humidity, but the coming week is about to change all that and likely drive more to area swimming pools to cool off.

According to ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara, the heat and humidity will make a quick comeback by the weekend.

Humidity will make things sticky Saturday and temperatures are expected to reach and stay in the 90s by Sunday. Each day starting Saturday could feature a stray afternoon thunderstorm, though most of the weekend should remain dry, according to Thackara.

The heat isn't expected to be gone too soon. Thackara said Sunday's temperatures could be the start of a heat wave continuing into next week.

