The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from noon Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday.

The weather service said heat index values will mainly be between 100 and 104 degrees, though some locations could top out at 105 to 107 degrees.

The advisory is for the Midstate counties and warns that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause "heat illnesses" to occur, with at-risk populations being children, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

The weather service suggests residents drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and stay in an air-conditioned room. Cumberland County and area municipalities have urged residents to visit the local library for relief from the heat in case they need a cooling center.

The weather service said residents should also check up on residents and neighbors, as well as provide pets with adequate water and protection from the sun.