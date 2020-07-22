Heat advisory in effect for Cumberland County Wednesday with heat index values above 100 degrees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The heat continues across Cumberland County today with a heat advisory in effect from noon until 8 p.m.

The high temperature in the forecast for today is 96 degrees, but the heat index values could reach 104 degrees by this afternoon with humidity rising throughout the day.

That heat will bring another round of thunderstorms across the region today, some that could contain hail and damaging wind gusts, according to ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara. The storms should die down just after sunset and tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the 70s.

Thackara said a chance for scattered thunderstorms remains Thursday as a front moves through, but the threat won’t be as great as today. Highs will be in the lower 90s again Thursday. Daytime highs will still peak near 90 degrees toward the end of the week, with another surge of significantly hot and humid conditions developing Sunday and lasting into next week.

