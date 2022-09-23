Healthy recipes from Project SHARE

Project SHARE in Carlisle provides healthy recipes for families to cook with the items they receive from food distribution or the pantry. Here are two recipes that have proven to be a hit with their clients.

Healthy Veggie Egg Cups

Serves 12 (serving size is one egg cup), with prep time at 10 minutes and cook time at 35 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of cooking oil

2 cups of chopped vegetables, any variety

3 large eggs

3/4 cup of milk

3/4 cup of shredded cheese

Instructions

1. Wash hands and set out all equipment needed, including one large glass mixing bowl, one whisk, one rubber scraper, oven mitts, one muffin tin, vegetable cutting board, vegetable cutting knife and measuring cups and spoons.

2. Preheat oven to 395 degrees. Grease muffin pan well with cooking oil.

3. Rinse vegetables, chop them and put them in a large mixing bowl. Stir and evenly distribute into the 12-count muffin pan. Place in oven for 10 minutes.

4. Add 3 eggs and 3/4 cup milk to the now empty mixing bowl. Whisk together until blended. Remove muffin pan from oven and add egg mixture evenly to each muffin cup. Add an even amount of cheese to each egg cup. Place back in oven for another 25 minutes.

5. Let cool for 15 minutes. Remove egg cups with rubber scraper.

Notes

Store cooked and cooled egg muffins in an airtight container in the refrigerator for four to five days, or in the freezer for three to four months. To reheat, wrap egg muffins in a paper towel and microwave on half power for 30 to 50 seconds until warm. They can also be reheated in the oven at 350 degrees for 5 to 10 minutes.

Chicken sausage & veggie foil packets

Serves 4 (serving size is one foil packet), with prep time at 15 minutes and cook time at 30 minutes

Ingredients

6 vegetables for roasting (try bell peppers, carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes and broccoli and cut into bite-sized cubes)

4 chicken sausages; cut into half-inch thick coins

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon of dried oregano

1 teaspoon of dried basil

1 teaspoon of paprika

2 teaspoons of minced garlic

salt and pepper for taste

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees

2. Chop the vegetables into bite-sized pieces.

3. In a large mixing bowl, combine the vegetables with olive oil, oregano, basil, paprika, minced garlic and salt and pepper. Mix until the vegetables are evenly coated.

4. Slice the chicken sausage into coins, about the same size as the vegetables that were cut.

5. Divide the vegetable mixture and chicken sausage evenly between four large pieces of tin foil. Close the edges of the tin foil packets, making a sealed tent.

6. Place the foil packets on a sheet pan. Roast in the oven for 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender and can easily be pierced by a fork.