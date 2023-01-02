Health systems partner with Midstate colleges to fill staffing shortages

For both UPMC and Central Penn College, the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a formidable hurdle.

On one side, the pandemic’s health care challenges helped shape a nationwide shortage of nurses, technicians and staff who help keep the industry functioning.

For colleges, and Central Penn specifically, which focuses on adult and career education, some students simply did not return to school. And even after two years, the way the national economy has resulted in formerly lower wage jobs paying more and readily available positions for those who want to work, the pandemic wasn’t the only reason adult students dropped their pursuit of education.

“Nothing is easy in higher education right now,” said Michael Fedor, vice president of advancement and strategic initiatives at Central Penn College. “Many adults are finding good, paying jobs ... and not many adults can afford higher education. Some high school students can’t afford to go to school full time.”

Facing these challenges, UPMC and Central Penn College want to establish a program that Fedor hopes to see duplicated with other industries in the region.

“With the pandemic, we looked to each other for support,” Fedor said. “To help UPMC, we could turn out an adequate workforce. The entire health care industry is seeing an unprecedented staffing shortage. We’re doing our part to support them.”

UPMC saw partnerships as an opportunity to improve its pipeline of workers and to help colleges and the community.

“I’m pretty proud of these programs,” said Lou Baverso, president of UPMC in Central PA. “It’s an economic development benefit to our region with something like this. Students study here, continue to work here; they come from here. It’s a benefit not only with a pipeline and workforce, but also a benefit to the community.”

Baverso said UPMC and Central Penn College’s partnership began when the college restarted its surgical technician training two years ago. That partnership has grown to cover phlebotomist training, as well as the newest program offering a one-year diploma program for medical assisting.

Central Penn College has had a medical assisting program for years, but the new program offers a year of training and experience — or applied associate’s degree — instead of other medical assisting programs that only offer six or nine weeks of training. The coursework gets students ready for a position that has them doing anything from taking blood pressure to helping with scheduling appointments to keep the system running.

The program, most notably, also incentivizes students to stay local and work at UPMC.

In addition to offering a job after graduation, UPMC through the Pinnacle Foundation will start paying off the cost of tuition after the student works at the health system for two years. By five years, the partnership will likely completely pay off the cost of the diploma.

“Central Penn College was willing to do it, and the Pinnacle Foundation was willing to help us,” Baverso said, adding that while there are school-associated rotations and partnerships in the state and through UPMC, “the Central Penn College and Pinnacle Foundation partnership is unique to the region.”

Partnerships

Central Penn College is not the only higher education provider seeing a boon from a partnership. Both Penn State Health and UPMC in Central PA said they offer similar partnerships across their coverage region, and Baverso said UPMC makes sure these opportunities are available not just in Harrisburg, but in areas like York and Lancaster.

In addition to the medical assistant program at Central Penn College, UPMC in December also announced that through the UPMC Scholars program, it will also partner with HACC for a pharmacy technician certification program where students are hired by the health system and will receive payments equivalent to the full cost of schooling during their first year of employment, in addition to their salary, in exchange for a two-year commitment to UPMC.

Jennifer Sarff, vice president of human resources at Penn State Health, said that health system also has established partnerships at schools in the region over the last six months as pilot programs in certain segments of the workforce.

“We’re tweaking what we want to have a greater impact,” she said.

For both health systems, the partnerships have focused on technicians and medical assistants, who are assistants in primary provider officers and other outpatient settings.

“If you look at the top five and 10 roles where we have vacancies, some tended to be the entry-level positions,” Sarff said. “We can help develop them as individuals and professionals. ... We can create a way to bring them here, certify and train them. We can help give them a career with us.”

“These are more entry-level jobs where we might be competing with logistics and warehousing in the area or other places with entry-level jobs,” Baverso said. “We really wanted to have our own pipeline.”

Staff shortages

The need for these partnership and dedicated pipelines of employees is part of new efforts to fill vacancies in the health care industry.

“It’s definitely been a challenge,” Sarff said of staffing shortages. “For open positions, we saw the most in spring/summer of 2021. We have seen improvements — gradual, but improvements nonetheless — since then. Right now is the lowest number since the start of the pandemic.”

She said Penn State Health was in a tougher position than other health systems because it was in the process of opening two new hospitals when COVID-19 arrived. Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center opened in October 2021 and Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center opened this past October.

“You have so many roles in health care, 10,000 different roles,” she said. “You have some one-off types, but you have those in IT jobs, supply chain, marketing, food service; really, really important roles.”

“We think COVID expedited a lot of departures,” Baverso said. It resulted in more retirements and nurses taking non-clinical roles where otherwise they likely would have stayed. “In some of the fields within health care, you’re seeing pockets or clusters of openings. For our laboratories, we had a more senior workforce, and they retired.”

Like Sarff, though, he believes the efforts UPMC has been making is helping close those staffing gaps.

“There is a light at the end of some number of years in the tunnel,” he said. “We can have these new pipelines, but if we can’t retain our staff, we won’t fix the problem. Not everything is dollars and cents.”

According to Baverso, UPMC’s retention efforts include focusing on the employee environment, offering career ladders in nearly every field of the industry and listening to their needs, which has led to offering more flexibility in hours.

For both health systems, the pandemic has shaped a nearly new world in hiring and employment.

“Certainly it has upended the process,” Baverso said. “You have to be more nimble. Your response time has to be faster — these candidates are likely looking at multiple jobs. The workforce is different, and the pool is different; not in a bad way, but different than what we’re used to.”

“We’ve gotten really creative with types of compensation,” Sarff said. “If you look back five years ago, you wouldn’t see the number of referral bonuses, sign-on bonuses and retention bonuses. We do see it helping us with [hiring] and retention efforts.”

She said they’ve also had to change the timeline of job reviews to keep up with market changes and data.

“If we don’t do it even every quarter, we’re seeing some of our salaries are getting below market,” she said. “It’s a completely new dynamic in compensation. ... It’s not just what they’re paid. We’re looking at the needs of the workforce.”

Future of industry

Both health systems reported seeing early success in their new efforts to hire and retain employees. That success is likely going to keep opening up programs for other positions through schools in the region.

UPMC said it is finalizing partnerships with colleges in the region for echocardiographers or cardiac sonographers and respiratory therapists.

“We continue to look for partners in the region — where are there opportunities for universities or colleges to have a program and match it with our pipeline?” Baverso said. “We’re continuing to look at what makes the most sense.”

It has so far been a promising start for Central Penn College, as well.

Though the college has yet to see the new medical assisting diploma students graduate, Fedor said its students in the allied health field already see a much higher graduation rate than their counterparts in other fields at the college. He estimated that about 86% of the college’s graduates find a job, but those in medical assisting and allied health have a 90-plus percent graduation rate because of the need for these workers.

Fedor said affordable education is one of the core tenets of Central Penn College, and in addition to what UPMC offers through the Pinnacle Foundation, the college will also offer scholarships and free housing opportunities for single students in the program.

Fedor said the college is looking at more opportunities like these for training in other health care fields, but also toward partnerships with other companies that are in need of a trained workforce.

“This can benefit the Central Pennsylvania workforce,” he said. “We’re really excited about the innovative program.”

Fedor said the college works with some companies, like the Giant Co., to train or educate their existing workforce, but he said companies offering to pay for tuition and training of prospective employees could be the solution to personnel shortages in a variety of fields.

“We’re eager to see companies make that investment,” he said.

