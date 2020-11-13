Health officials warn of 'bleak' time ahead if COVID-19 trends don't reverse

Medical professionals know far more about the coronavirus than they did in the spring and offer better and more diverse treatment options with a vaccine on the horizon, but they are silver linings in a storm that health officials fear could cast a shadow for months if current case counts don't start falling.
“I think the worst weeks and months are ahead," said Dr. Catharine Paules, infectious disease physician at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. “We really do have a bleak picture in front of us if things continue to go as they’re going.”
And how it's currently going in Pennsylvania has the state Department of Health worried.
Nearly every day brings a record-breaking number of new cases in the state, and other metrics show more areas of concern.
“It is important to note that the number of tests being provided continues to increase, and so we are seeing record testing. However, the fact that our percent positivity keeps rising shows that the number of cases is rising at a quicker pace than the amount of testing,” said Nate Wardle, press secretary for the Department of Health. “Our percent positivity has gone from near 5% a few weeks ago to almost 7% (6.9%) as of last Friday.
"Pennsylvania continues to see more cases rise each day, with counts above 3,000 and even 4,000. It shows that we are in the middle of a fall resurgence of COVID-19 and well above what we saw in the spring," Wardle said.
Unlike earlier in the pandemic when cases were likely confined to nursing homes or later in August and September when the rise of cases was among college students, health officials say there are a number of reasons for this rise of cases.
Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC senior medical director, said during a health system news conference Wednesday that the rise is due to a combination of issues, including a lack of masking compliance and colder weather that is forcing more people indoors, where some residents are holding small gatherings.
"There is no one cause. No one population," he said.
Obstacles to solutions
Reversing the trend will require widespread mitigation efforts that health officials said are going to be a bitter pill to swallow for residents in the ninth month of the pandemic and heading into the holidays.
The Department of Health and many health care professionals are calling for residents to continue or start wearing masks, wash their hands, social distance, avoid large gatherings and even avoid small gatherings with people who do not live in the same house.
“The next couple of months will be very different for people," Paules said. “Everyone is tired of COVID. They’re tired of masks and social distancing. But we need to keep these precautions.”
Paules said that according to data from across the country, recent increases have shown that indoor gatherings where masks were not present have resulted in COVID-19 diagnoses. That can include eating at a restaurant and an individual getting COVID-19 from a gathering and then bringing it back to their home and family.
"Unfortunately, we see a lot of families," she said.
Fatigue of dealing with a pandemic is something health professionals see as a major hurdle in getting people to adhere to the recommendations, but Paules said they're also still dealing with misunderstandings regarding the coronavirus.
“Almost all of us know at least one person with a risk factor," she said, noting that risk factors include heart problems, kidney problems, diabetes and obesity. "A big misnomer is that it won’t impact you. It might not affect you, but it will affect a loved one in a risk group.”
How we got here
Part of the reason for that misunderstanding lies in the fact that, up until the last two weeks, Cumberland County had not seen any large spikes of cases.
Paules, whose job involved infection management in stem cell transplant patients before it turned almost primarily to COVID-19 management and planning at the medical center, said the coronavirus, initially, wasn't present in the Midstate when the pandemic first hit Pennsylvania. The state got to see how COVID-19 ravaged New York before its presence became known in Pennsylvania, and when Philadelphia started seeing spikes of cases and deaths, Gov. Tom Wolf shut down the state.
“That offloaded us just in the nick of time," she said.
With fewer people going to work, school and social events, the coronavirus didn't have a chance to spread through the population of the county.
That lack of exposure, however, could also be the reason the county and more rural areas are seeing spikes, according to Yealy. Because some areas have no previous protection (antibodies) from infection, regions with light COVID-19 activity early on are seeing more cases, especially if residents are not wearing masks, he said.
Because of this, Yealy said masks are essential preventative tools. While wearing a mask isn't a guarantee that the wearer won't get COVID-19, the mask will decrease the "dose" of the coronavirus that gets to the body, making it easier for the body to respond and fight off the disease, he said.
“We understand fatigue, but we need everyone to say vigilant," he said.
On the horizon
The state is on the cusp of either stopping the upward trend or seeing the kind of hospital capacity issues that other states have seen but Pennsylvania has so far mostly avoided.
Because of the rise, hospitals are preparing for increased hospitalizations.
“We’re hoping this rise will plateau, but we’re prepared if they don’t," said Dr. Rachel Sackrowitz, UPMC chief medical officer. "We’ve had months to prepare."
“I think that what we are learning throughout COVID is to be adaptable and change things in real time. It is a balancing act," Paules said. "We have to look at our capacity two weeks from now, when we’ll see the real impact of the cases we’re seeing now.”
The "real impact" of cases this week are the hospitalizations and deaths that could potentially result from them.
Paules said they are already seeing increases in the number of hospitalizations, and COVID-19 returning to nursing home populations could lead to more deaths in the coming weeks or months.
Sackrowitz, however, sees hopeful signs that there will be fewer rates of acute reactions and deaths with the next batch of hospitalizations. Though the number of hospitalizations itself mirror the number from the spring at UPMC, Sackrowitz said there has been about a 50% drop in ICU rates among COVID-19 patients, and only 14% currently require ventilators, as opposed to 30% of COVID-19 patients in the spring.
Some of those improvements are due to the use of other treatment options, including clinical trials that both UPMC and Penn State Health are running, corticosteroids to help with breathing and the use of high flow nasal oxygen instead of ventilators.
Paules said she is hopeful that there could even be an outpatient treatment in the next few months as eyes turn to Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody experimental drug recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for those with mild or moderate symptoms who do not require hospitalization. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday that the antibody drug is being distributed to hospitals this week.
A vaccine could also be available soon, though it would be months before it's available to the general population. Even then, health officials have warned that masks and social distancing will still be important after a vaccine is introduced.
Despite those improvements, Levine urged residents to not get the wrong idea about the current situation or how dangerous the coronavirus is.
"There is no evidence whatsoever that the virus is any less severe or virulent than it was before," she said.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
