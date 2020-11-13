Health officials warn of 'bleak' time ahead if COVID-19 trends don't reverse

“I think that what we are learning throughout COVID is to be adaptable and change things in real time. It is a balancing act," Paules said. "We have to look at our capacity two weeks from now, when we’ll see the real impact of the cases we’re seeing now.”

The "real impact" of cases this week are the hospitalizations and deaths that could potentially result from them.

Paules said they are already seeing increases in the number of hospitalizations, and COVID-19 returning to nursing home populations could lead to more deaths in the coming weeks or months.

Sackrowitz, however, sees hopeful signs that there will be fewer rates of acute reactions and deaths with the next batch of hospitalizations. Though the number of hospitalizations itself mirror the number from the spring at UPMC, Sackrowitz said there has been about a 50% drop in ICU rates among COVID-19 patients, and only 14% currently require ventilators, as opposed to 30% of COVID-19 patients in the spring.

Some of those improvements are due to the use of other treatment options, including clinical trials that both UPMC and Penn State Health are running, corticosteroids to help with breathing and the use of high flow nasal oxygen instead of ventilators.