Health officials look to break COVID-19 cycle before more cases reported in older adults

But while health officials are closely watching the development in cases in the state's two largest cities, Levine said Pennsylvania is not near the level of other states that are battling outbreaks of COVID-19.

The outbreaks in other states, however, are affecting Pennsylvania.

In addition to concerns about people traveling from affected states and potentially infecting local communities, Levine said national corporate laboratories are also being weighed down by the increased number of tests they have to process. With Pennsylvania also relying on the likes of LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics for most of the tests conducted outside of hospitals, state residents are seeing a delay of up to seven days to get their results back. Such a delay would affect the ability to successfully self-isolate or quarantine exposed family members and co-workers.

The workload also prevents companies from reporting data to the state on a regular basis. On Monday, the department reported only 328 new cases, but Levine said that is likely due to a lag in reporting from the two laboratories. She said the department expects a data dump from them that may dramatically increase the new case numbers.