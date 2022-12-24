"He was about to die:" Carlisle teen awarded for quick actions that helped save neighbor's life

Typically spying on neighbors is frowned upon, but on June 17, Chance Keller was glad he did.
It was around 5:30 p.m. when the 13-year-old Carlisle resident was outside and happened to look inside his neighbor’s A Street apartment.
The scene before him: his neighbor laying in front of his couch having a medical emergency.
“I looked in his window and I found stuff (mail), like it was all over the floor and then I saw him on the ground,” Chance said.
He said he was scared, but that didn’t stop him.
“I was just quick, I just responded quickly,” Chance said.
He immediately went upstairs to get his mom, Angie Keller. The two called 911 and entered the apartment where Angie helped the man, until police arrived.
“I was tending to him until the cops came,” Angie said. “So he was unresponsive, like he was awake but he had no clue what was going on.”
Chance said he found his neighbor on a Friday after he’d fallen on Wednesday.
“He was about to die,” Chance said.
“A family [member] of the person reported ... that the hospital doctor said if he would have been down for one more day that he probably wouldn’t have made it,” Angie said.
She said the man’s kids eventually told him who found him and they thanked Chance “tremendously.”
He also received recognition from the Carlisle Borough Police Department who presented him with a community service award during the Carlisle Borough Council’s Dec. 8 meeting. Chance was one of nine people, families or groups to receive the award this year.
“Chance’s quick actions demonstrate a high level of responsibility to fellow man and the community,” Sgt. Brian Shull said as he gave Chance the award. “The Carlisle Police Department and the community at large appreciate acts of selfless service, demonstrated by Chance and his mother Angie.”
Chance said the experience taught him to help people when he can, and Angie said she was left with a positive feeling.
“It made me feel good, really good, because then you know you’re raising him right,” she said.
Since the incident, Angie said their neighbor has returned to the apartment, where Chance has continued to keep an eye on him, just in case.
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn