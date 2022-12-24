 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sentinel is partnering with Tuckey Mechanical Services, Cumberland County’s FACTORY-AUTHORIZED Bryant Dealer who is sponsoring 900 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert featured top story
Carlisle

"He was about to die:" Carlisle teen awarded for quick actions that helped save neighbor's life

  • Updated
  • 0

Typically spying on neighbors is frowned upon, but on June 17, Chance Keller was glad he did.

It was around 5:30 p.m. when the 13-year-old Carlisle resident was outside and happened to look inside his neighbor’s A Street apartment.

The scene before him: his neighbor laying in front of his couch having a medical emergency.

“I looked in his window and I found stuff (mail), like it was all over the floor and then I saw him on the ground,” Chance said.

He said he was scared, but that didn’t stop him.

“I was just quick, I just responded quickly,” Chance said.

He immediately went upstairs to get his mom, Angie Keller. The two called 911 and entered the apartment where Angie helped the man, until police arrived.

People are also reading…

“I was tending to him until the cops came,” Angie said. “So he was unresponsive, like he was awake but he had no clue what was going on.”

Chance said he found his neighbor on a Friday after he’d fallen on Wednesday.

“He was about to die,” Chance said.

“A family [member] of the person reported ... that the hospital doctor said if he would have been down for one more day that he probably wouldn’t have made it,” Angie said.

She said the man’s kids eventually told him who found him and they thanked Chance “tremendously.”

He also received recognition from the Carlisle Borough Police Department who presented him with a community service award during the Carlisle Borough Council’s Dec. 8 meeting. Chance was one of nine people, families or groups to receive the award this year.

“Chance’s quick actions demonstrate a high level of responsibility to fellow man and the community,” Sgt. Brian Shull said as he gave Chance the award. “The Carlisle Police Department and the community at large appreciate acts of selfless service, demonstrated by Chance and his mother Angie.”

Chance said the experience taught him to help people when he can, and Angie said she was left with a positive feeling.

“It made me feel good, really good, because then you know you’re raising him right,” she said.

Since the incident, Angie said their neighbor has returned to the apartment, where Chance has continued to keep an eye on him, just in case.

Ghosts of Shopping Past: Series explores small business history in downtown Carlisle

Twelve days of shopping history, that's the plan.

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s. That era was significant for two reasons.

It saw the development of Project 61, a proposal by civic leaders to use a colonial theme to beautify and restore the appearance of the downtown. Most of the photographs used in this series were taken as an early step in that process.

Also, this December marks the 60th anniversary of a fire that devastated the Bowman Department Store and changed forever the look of downtown Carlisle. The vacant space left behind by that fire became the site of the present-day Comfort Suites Hotel.

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 12: Dutrey’s Shoes in Carlisle
History
alert top story

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 12: Dutrey’s Shoes in Carlisle

  • Joseph Cress
  • Updated
  • 0

Paul Dutrey was 21 when he opened the shoe store at 53 W. Louther St. in April 1922. 

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 11: Cole’s Bicycles in Carlisle
History
alert top story

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 11: Cole’s Bicycles in Carlisle

  • Joseph Cress
  • Updated
  • 0

Cole's Bicycles had its origins in World War II as a way to provide affordable transportation on the home front.

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 10: Thompson’s Ladies’ Apparel store in Carlisle
History
alert top story

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 10: Thompson’s Ladies’ Apparel store in Carlisle

  • Joseph Cress
  • Updated
  • 0

On Sept. 8, 1969, a merger was announced between R.J. Thompson Inc. and James H. Ross Inc. of Lancaster. Under the agreement, all the Thompson stores became Ross stores.

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 9: Bixler’s Hardware Store in Carlisle
History
alert top story

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 9: Bixler’s Hardware Store in Carlisle

  • Joseph Cress
  • Updated
  • 0

At one point, Bixler's was regarded as the oldest hardware store in the nation

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 8: Wardecker's Menswear in Carlisle
History
alert top story

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 8: Wardecker's Menswear in Carlisle

  • Joseph Cress
  • Updated
  • 0

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s.

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 7: Wenger's women’s apparel in Carlisle
History
alert top story

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 7: Wenger's women’s apparel in Carlisle

  • Joseph Cress
  • Updated
  • 0

With a $1,000 investment, Roy H. Wenger opened the Little Hosiery Shop in a small room at 18 W. Louther St. on Nov. 10, 1928.

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 6: Kronenberg’s Men’s Clothing Store in Carlisle
History
alert top story

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 6: Kronenberg’s Men’s Clothing Store in Carlisle

  • Joseph Cress
  • Updated
  • 0

Founder Samuel Kronenberg emigrated from Germany to the U.S. in the early 1860s through the port of Savannah, Georgia.

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 5: Smith’s Music House in Carlisle
History
alert top story

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 5: Smith’s Music House in Carlisle

  • Joseph Cress
  • Updated
  • 0

Smith Music House grew and moved several times in downtown Carlisle. In 1976, William “Doc” Kronenberg purchased Smith Music House and renamed it Smith’s Appliance.

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 4: Baughman’s Boys’ & Students’ Wear in Carlisle
History
alert top story

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 4: Baughman’s Boys’ & Students’ Wear in Carlisle

  • Joseph Cress
  • Updated
  • 0

Founder LeGrand Baughman opened this store at 134 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle around 1950.

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 3: Sheaffer Bros. Sporting Goods in Carlisle
History
alert top story

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 3: Sheaffer Bros. Sporting Goods in Carlisle

  • Joseph Cress
  • Updated
  • 0

Chester Sheaffer opened Sheaffer Bros. Sporting Goods in Carlisle in 1917.

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 2: Cochran & Allen hardware in Carlisle
History
alert featured top story

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 2: Cochran & Allen hardware in Carlisle

  • Joseph Cress
  • Updated
  • 0

In 1976, the Cochran & Allen building was purchased by Dennis Gotthard who went on to own Cochran & Allen branch stores in Newville and Mount Holly Springs. 

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 1: An arson fire 60 years ago destroyed Bowman's department store in Carlisle
History
alert top story

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 1: An arson fire 60 years ago destroyed Bowman's department store in Carlisle

  • Joseph Cress
  • Updated
  • 0

Around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, Mrs. David Myers saw sparks flying from the top of the department store. She immediately told her husband, a driver with the Empire Hook and Ladder Company, who promptly notified county dispatch.

Ghosts of Shopping Past: New series showcases the downtown stores of yesteryear in Carlisle
History

Ghosts of Shopping Past: New series showcases the downtown stores of yesteryear in Carlisle

  • Joseph Cress
  • Updated
  • 0

For generations, local residents made downtown stores a part of their holiday ritual of shopping for gifts.

Ghosts of Shopping Past: Honoring the history of shopping in downtown Carlisle
History

Ghosts of Shopping Past: Honoring the history of shopping in downtown Carlisle

  • Joseph Cress
  • 0

There’s a certain nostalgic frenzy that goes with entering the fray of holiday shopping.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Arctic blast upends travel, disrupts power in US, Canada

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News