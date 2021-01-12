 Skip to main content
Harrisburg region receives two notices of violation over COVID-19 mitigation over the weekend
Businesses in the Harrisburg region received two COVID-19 mitigation violation notices from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10.

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 36 licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region between Friday and Sunday.

Three warnings were issued in the region this week.

Because the investigation is ongoing, the bureau did not release the names of the businesses.

According to the bureau, there were four violations each in the Erie and Pittsburgh regions, three in the Punxsutawney region, two in Allentown and one in the Wilkes-Barre region.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

