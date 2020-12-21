Harrisburg region receives highest number of business violations over COVID-19 compliance

The Harrisburg region received the highest number of COVID-19 mitigation violations over the weekend, even though the number of establishments checked were fewer than other parts of the state.

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 69 licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region between Friday and Sunday and issued nine violations for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements, including suspension of in-person service.

No warnings were issued in the region this past weekend, and the region's violations were nearly double the second highest region, with only 28 violations overall being issued across the state.

Philadelphia was the only other region that had violations (four) and zero warnings, while officers in the Pittsburgh region issued 11 warnings and no violations over the weekend.

According to the bureau, there were five violations in the Erie region; four each in Philadelphia, Altoona and Punxsutawney regions; and one each in Williamsport and Allentown regions.