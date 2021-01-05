Harrisburg region businesses receive six notices of violations over COVID-19 compliance during New Year's weekend

Businesses in the Harrisburg region received six COVID-19 mitigation violation notices over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 104 licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region between Friday and Sunday. Among the violations cited were suspension of in-person service.

No warnings were issued in the region this past weekend.

Because the investigation is ongoing, the bureau did not release the names of the businesses.

According to the bureau, there were 11 violations in the Punxsutawney region; nine in the Allentown region; seven in the Wilkes-Barre region; five in the Pittsburgh region; three each in the Williamsport and Erie regions; and two in the Altoona region.