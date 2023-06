A psychiatrist from Harrisburg will be one of the competitors on "Jeopardy!" Wednesday evening.

Neilay Amin will be featured in this week's episode, which airs on CBS.

Amin is the second Midstate resident in the last month to compete on the popular TV game show. Mechanicsburg library assistant Megan Braught. Braught's episode aired on May 25, and she came in third in that game.