Harrisburg International Airport to feature new credential authentication technology for screening passengers

HARRISBURG — Transportation Security Administration officials introduced new technology that confirms the validity of a traveler’s identification and confirms their flight information in near real time Tuesday at Harrisburg International Airport.

TSA said it now has five Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) units in use at the airport and 2,000 CAT units deployed at 220 airports nationwide. They will be used at the security checkpoint at HIA. The technology will enhance detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent documents at the security checkpoint.

“The technology enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent documents such as driver’s licenses and passports at a checkpoint and increases efficiency by automatically verifying passenger identification,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “The system will also confirm the passenger’s flight status in near real time through a secured connection.”

When a traveler hands the TSA officer their ID, the officer places it in the CAT unit, which scans the ID and informs the TSA officer whether the ID is valid, TSA officials said in a news release. Travelers who approach the TSA travel document checking podium will not have to show their boarding pass because the CAT unit verifies that the traveler is pre-screened to travel out of the airport for a flight that day.

Travelers will still need to check-in with their airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to their gate agent to show the airline representative before boarding their flight.

TSA officials said CAT units authenticate more than 2,500 different types of IDs including passports, military common access cards, retired military ID cards, Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler ID cards, uniformed services ID cards, permanent resident cards, U.S. visas and driver’s licenses and photo IDs issued by state motor vehicle departments.

Did you know TSA prohibits these innocent items from being in your carry-on bag? 1. English Christmas Crackers 2. Ink and toner cartridges 3. Most sports equipment 4. Aerosol insecticide 5. Bang Snaps 6. Cooking spray 7. Foam toy swords 8. Wrapped gifts 9. Samsung Galaxy Note 7