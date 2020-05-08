Harrisburg Diocese issues public mass guidelines for parishes in phase-yellow counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Diocese of Harrisburg has issued guidelines for parishes that are transitioning from red to yellow in Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Diocese said in a news release Friday the new guidelines take effect the weekend of May 17 for parishes within the four counties transitioning Friday to yellow as part of the northcentral region of the state — Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union. The one-week delay is to give parishes the necessary time to implement these guidelines and to provide time for parishes to communicate these changes to parishioners.

Under the guidelines, public mass may resume at the pastor's discretion, provided proper social distancing and sanitation is observed. Buildings should also be at no more than 1/3 capacity at any given time with tape or rope being used to mark off proper social distancing.

The Diocese also listed these guidelines: