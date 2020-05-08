Harrisburg Diocese issues public mass guidelines for parishes in phase-yellow counties

The Diocese of Harrisburg has issued guidelines for parishes that are transitioning from red to yellow in Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Diocese said in a news release Friday the new guidelines take effect the weekend of May 17 for parishes within the four counties transitioning Friday to yellow as part of the northcentral region of the state — Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union. The one-week delay is to give parishes the necessary time to implement these guidelines and to provide time for parishes to communicate these changes to parishioners.
Under the guidelines, public mass may resume at the pastor's discretion, provided proper social distancing and sanitation is observed. Buildings should also be at no more than 1/3 capacity at any given time with tape or rope being used to mark off proper social distancing.
The Diocese also listed these guidelines:
- The dispensation from the Sunday obligation to attend mass is still in place. All mass livestreams are to continue.
- Those attending mass must wear a mask, and materials used in the service will be removed from the pews.
- Confessions may also resume at the pastor's discretion. Weddings, funerals and baptisms may also resume with occupancy and protective measures observed.
- The diocese also offered direction on communion, holy water and the sign of peace.
- Parishioners are also asked to not cross counties when churches begin to reopen.
The guidelines are based on directives from the Governor’s Office and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as studies provided through the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. The Diocese will review and amend these directives as this situation continues to develop.
The full guidelines for parishes in yellow counties are available on the Diocesan website at www.hbgdiocese.org/coronavirus.
