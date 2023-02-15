The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg on Wednesday announced that its Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization was approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The diocese said that with the approval, it has emerged from bankruptcy nearly three years after the process started. Bishop of Harrisburg Ronald Gainer said the bankruptcy decision in February 2020 was initially made as a means of "stabilizing the diocese's financial situation" while it worked on making restitution to survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

The diocese serves about 250,000 Catholics in 89 parishes, spanning 15 counties. Individual parishes within the diocese are separately incorporated entities and so are not part of the bankruptcy, diocesan attorney Matt Haverstick said in 2020.

"This was a difficult, emotional process for many, most especially the abuse survivors who served on the Tort Claimants Committee and those that aided them in their duties," Gainer said. "While it is my prayer that the trust established through this process will bring some level of restitution for the abuse each survivor has endured, I acknowledge that no amount of money will ever make reparations for these horrific and sinful acts."

The Survivors Compensation Trust will total $18.25 million, with $7.5 million from the diocese and related entities, and $10.75 million from insurance companies. The trust will be established in early March, with more details available on the diocesan website. Once established, the trust administrator — which is not the diocese — will determine compensation amounts and claim eligibility for abuse survivors.

In addition to establishing the trust, the diocese said it will continue to offer mental, spiritual and pastoral counseling to survivors, if they want it.

In 2019, the diocese's independent Survivor Compensation Program assisted 111 survivors for a total financial commitment of $12.78 million before the bankruptcy filing. During the bankruptcy process, the diocese said it received more than 60 proofs of claim from survivors.

The diocese said that with the reorganization process over, this also closes all pre-existing claims of abuse that occurred before Feb. 19, 2020. By participating in the reorganization process and making a financial contribution to the plan, the diocese said it and its related entities have received immunity from all claims for events alleged to have occurred prior to the effective date of the plan. This immunity would stay in place, regardless of whether the state's statute of limitations changes.